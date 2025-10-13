‘Sister Wives’ star reveals how Kody Brown's splits led to her ‘deep depression’: ‘My heart broke…’

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's split with Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown took place over three years

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown is reflecting on the hard times that she and her husband, Kody Brown, faced in Flagstaff, Arizona, before they sold the house on the recent episode of the TLC reality show. In the latest episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 20, which saw the light of day on October 12, Robyn said, “The new home for me is like a new beginning. I see a lot of future there, which is really great.” Kody and Robyn agreed to the sale of their Arizona house, where their family had broken up, and they felt that it was the perfect way for them to “start over” with their family unit.

As per US Weekly, while referring to Kody's splits from Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown, which happened over three years, Robyn said, “I was in a deep, deep depression in this house while the splits were happening, while the divorces were happening. Every split happened when…we were living in this [house].” Christine confirmed the news of her separation from Kody in November 2021. On the other hand, Janelle announced her split from Kody in December 2022, nearly 30 years after they started their spiritual marriage.

Later, Meri issued a joint statement with Kody in January 2023, confirming that they had decided to end their marriage after almost three decades together. Through all the highs and lows, Robyn has stood beside Kody like a rock despite having her own issues with becoming monogamous. While speaking about the unfortunate events that they had to experience at their Flagstaff home, Kody shared, “This house had a series of sad events. First of all, I start breaking up with my family, I get COVID, you know, Christine leaves. We [had] kind of a nasty Christmas and then Christmas that we [didn’t] even do together."

Kody also mentioned that it was “just one thing after another,” including the tragic demise of his and Janelle's son, Garrison. For the unversed, Garrison died by suicide at the age of 25. In a private confessional, Kody said, “This place has pain in it. This is where my heart broke right here. We want a new beginning, something different, something new." In the episode, Christine claimed that she “found out from a random stranger online” that Kody and Robyn were selling the Flagstaff home.

While shedding light on their bold move, Christine explained, "Kody probably has a lot of hard memories in that house. He had three wives leave him while he lived in that house. I think it’s a good idea for him to move. Move and be done with that. Close that door [and] start another chapter, a whole other life with Robyn.” As per the listing site, Kody and Robyn sold the house for $1.68 million in April 2024. According to the latest episode of 'Sister Wives,' the house went under contract quickly, and the family moved into their new home shortly afterward. 'Sister Wives' airs every Sunday at 10 pm ET only on TLC.