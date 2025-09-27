Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown calls Kody ‘a pig’ after he admits bizarre reason for wanting new wife: ‘I’m a guy…’

Kody Brown, Robyn, and the future of ‘Sister Wives’ hang in the balance as the TLC star admits shocking motives for wanting another wife.

Kody Brown and his wife Robyn are stepping into Season 20 of ‘Sister Wives’ with a difficult question hanging over their marriage: should they open their lives to another sister wife? In the sneak peek, viewers see the couple confronting an emotional conversation about the risks of expanding their family. Kody, 56, reflects on the strength of his bond with Robyn, calling their marriage “something very special.” But he also worries about whether that connection could survive the introduction of a new partner. As quoted by PEOPLE, “If it's not duplicatable, it could put us at risk,” he admits during the exchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Robyn, 46, immediately challenges the idea. She reminds Kody that there is no such thing as certainty in plural marriage, saying a “guarantee” of harmony simply doesn’t exist. During their heart-to-heart, Kody hints that there are certain desires he feels more strongly than Robyn, admitting, “There’s something I want, maybe more than you do.” Robyn looks confused and presses him to explain, asking, “What? What do you mean?” Kody hesitates and tries to shut the conversation down, saying, “I don’t want to talk about that subject.” Robyn then connects the dots herself, replying, “Oh, you’re talking about s*x.”

When the subject turns to the idea of bringing another woman into their lives, Kody admits his biggest motivation would come from appearance. “Honestly, at this stage of my life, it would probably just be about how attractive she is,” he confesses. “I’m not kidding.” Robyn responds with frustration, telling him that looks are “the very worst reason” to consider bringing someone new into the family. Kody pushes back, saying he would still want a deeper connection, but Robyn cuts in with, “You don’t understand how you’re coming across.”

Kody shrugs it off, replying bluntly, “I know, I know. I’m a guy and I don’t really care.” Later, in a private confessional, she jokes that her husband is “just kind of being a bit of a pig right now.” For the unversed, Kody has four wives: Meri (54), Janelle (56), Christine (53), and Robyn (46). While his marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Christine were entered into spiritually, Robyn is his only legal spouse. According to TV Insider, the new season of 'Sister Wives' premieres Sunday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.