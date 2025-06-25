Janelle Brown has found new ‘Sister Wives’, but there's no Kody Brown drama this time

Unlike other ‘Sister Wives’ cast, Janelle Brown is moving on in different path, signaling at the start of a new life.

Being in a polygamous relationship, ‘Sister Wives’ stars Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown have now begun to step on their own paths. Being known for their role in the life of Kody Brown, the members have either embraced another marriage or business, promoting their personal brand. However, the case is a little bit different for Janelle. Unlike the other two ‘Sister Wives’ ladies, Janelle is focusing on her lifestyle, spending time with her kids, and maintaining close friendships with her newfound group. It is crucial to know that after she separated from the family patriarch, Kody, she has been active on social media, sharing details of her personal life.

As seen in some of her recent social media posts, Janelle could be seen to enjoy her genuine female companionship. In the June 10, 2025, post that the second wife of Kody shared on Instagram, she could be seen with her friends Kristina and Angela. In one of the photos, which was a car selfie, Janelle was wearing black visors that read, “WASTED sacrifice.” Some other pictures in her carousel showed her new friends as they had a bright smile on their faces, as well as a picture of black T-shirts that read, “Mean Girl” and “Teflon Queen.”

In her last picture, the 'Sister Wives' fame could be seen posing with the two new female friends as they wore the “Mean Girl” T-shirts, and Janelle wore the “Teflon Queen” top. The caption on the Instagram post had intrigued her followers, which read “When you have friends who show up to a birthday trip (last month) ready to bring the laughs. Tonight I’m grateful for friends old and new.” As per Collider, previously, Janelle was the most self-sufficient and least emotional amongst the other members of the family. She was not seen being involved in drama and kept her focus on the parenting duties. However, as seen in the latest posts, she seems to be stepping into a new phase of her life.

In the April 2025 post, Janelle uploaded the post that read, “Contemplating tonight how amazing it is to have friends. When I was in the thick of raising kids and working full time - and even going to school for 3 of those years to finish my degree, I didn’t really have friends outside of my work friends and family.” In the post, she was seen wearing a blue shirt as she posed with her two friends, Kristina and Angela.

As per People Magazine, Janelle is not in communication with Kody. The reality star had spent her summer in North Carolina with her kids, also hinting at a future in that region. Back in April 2025, Janelle also shared that her North Carolina home is under construction and that she might move in by the holiday season. The outlet also reported that in September 2024, Janelle, her daughter, and son-in-law Caleb launched a new business venture, which is also her passion project, Taeda Farms, for which Janelle is planning to move to North Carolina.