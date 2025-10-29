‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 wraps filming — and Gary Oldman’s mission sounds more explosive than ever

Cameras have stopped rolling on Season 6 of ‘Slow Horses,’ setting the stage for Jackson Lamb’s deadliest mission yet on Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s popular spy drama ‘Slow Horses’ has officially wrapped filming on its sixth season. It’s the gritty espionage series led by Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. Production quietly concluded in late October, as per Red94. Post-production is now underway, setting the series up for a Fall 2026 release window. Oldman, who has portrayed the brilliantly cynical and perpetually disheveled MI5 veteran Jackson Lamb since the show’s debut, confirmed the news during a press appearance this month. He called Jackson Lamb his dream role and said he’s grateful to have brought the complex spy to life across six seasons.

Filming on ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 wrapped barely months after Season 5 entered its promotional cycle, showcasing the production team’s remarkable momentum. Apple TV+ has earned a reputation for maintaining an efficient production pipeline, with each new season landing in a consistent autumn slot since the series’ debut in 2022. Season 6, composed of six tightly woven episodes, has now entered post-production. Editors, colorists, and sound engineers are working at Apple’s London facilities to refine the final product.

Based on Mick Herron’s bestselling ‘Slough House’ novels, the upcoming season plunges Lamb and his team of disgraced agents deeper into the shadows. The new storyline centers on a stolen intelligence file that exposes the identities of the entire Slough House unit, effectively putting targets on their backs. Forced to vanish into the underground world they once policed, the team must fight for survival while confronting shifting alliances and personal betrayals. According to Apple TV+, the new season promises to raise the stakes higher than ever before. The teaser released after the Season 5 finale gave fans a taste of what’s to come.

It shows a reunion between River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his estranged father, Frank Harkness (played by Hugo Weaving). Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), always several steps ahead, orchestrates a covert plan that could erase Slough House’s existence, along with everyone tied to it. If Apple follows its established release cadence, ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 will likely debut between late September and early November 2026. The streamer typically launches new seasons with a double-episode premiere, followed by weekly Wednesday releases. The scheduling also positions the series for maximum awards-season visibility.

Even as ‘Slow Horses’ gears up for its sixth-season premiere, the story isn’t stopping there. Apple TV+ has already greenlit a seventh season, with early development underway, as reported by ScreenRant. Filming is expected to begin before the end of 2025, meaning the studio aims to maintain its annual release cycle without interruption. With ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 now entering its final stretch of production, fans can rest assured that the messy, brilliant world of Jackson Lamb will return sharper, darker, and more explosive than ever. For now, all that remains is the countdown to Fall 2026, when the slow horses ride again.