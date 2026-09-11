‘P-Valley’ Season 3 finally sets release date, but there’s a disappointing catch

After four years away, The Pynk is reopening, but for one last time

Four years is an eternity when it comes to the reopening of a s***p club. This is precisely how long ‘P-Valley’ fans have been waiting for a third season of the star-studded series after the conclusion of Season 2 in August 2022. Starz network has finally announced that the revival will air on December 4, with two episodes premiering back-to-back followed by the rest every Friday. However, Season 3 will be ‘P-Valley’s’ last. The nine-episode series will conclude its journey after a genuinely difficult road. The show was renewed for a third season in October 2022, but the production was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes and only officially started in May 2024.

A still from the ‘P-Valley’ teaser (Image Source: YouTube | STARZ)

‘P-Valley’ creator Katori Hall does not see this as an end but rather a new beginning. In her letter to the fans, which was published along with the official announcement, she wrote, “There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels. Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come. I began writing this story back in 2009, from the kitchen table of my little apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC,” according to Deadline. The series was initially conceived as a play, ‘Pussy Valley,’ which eventually evolved into the ‘P-Valley’ television series in 2020. Hall emphasized that the decision was not easy for her, and she saw it as quite an honor to be a part of such a show. “The rarest honor a showrunner can have in today’s industry is to end a series on her own terms. This is why I chose to say goodbye with grace, grit, and glitter, lowering the curtain on P-Valley at season three with a farewell y’all truly deserve,” she declared, per The Hollywood Reporter.

A still from the ‘P-Valley’ teaser (Image Source: YouTube | STARZ)

So, what can ‘P-Valley’ fans expect from the final season? The logline offers a succinct summary of the plot: “mo money does indeed bring mo mayhem.” In other words, there will be plenty of drama at The Pynk as a result of the competition for the market share in Mississippi’s fictional Delta town. Uncle Clifford’s expansion plans and Roulette’s dreams of opening one of her strip clubs will collide with the new entrants in the local adult entertainment business in the upcoming nine-episode season. Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and J. Alphonse Nicholson reprise their roles as Mercedes, Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda, respectively, alongside Shannon Thornton in the final season. Starz also released a first-look teaser with Lil Murda’s new single ‘Homegrown’ for the fans to enjoy. All in all, ‘P-Valley’ will return for a final time on December 4 with brand new episodes that will see The Pynk strip club ultimately close its doors for good.