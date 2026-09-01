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Gerard Butler's ‘Has Fallen’ renewed for Season 3 with ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ stars

The six-episode series is now filming in the UK and South Africa, with a cyber weapon at the center of its story.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Gerard Butler arrives at the 'Coriolanus' Photocall during day five of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Gerard Butler arrives at the 'Coriolanus' Photocall during day five of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Gerard Butler's ‘Has Fallen’ franchise is expanding on television with a third season titled ‘Shadow Has Fallen.’ StudioCanal confirmed the six-episode chapter on September 1, with production underway in the UK and South Africa. It follows ‘Paris Has Fallen’ and ‘Apollo Has Fallen,’ the second season due to launch this fall. A premiere date for ‘Shadow Has Fallen’ has not been announced.

Ritu Arya and Tewfik Jallab will return as MI6 operative Zara Taylor and former French Secret Service agent Vincent Taleb. The new cast includes ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iwan Rheon, ‘Downton Abbey’ star Brendan Coyle, and Atandwa Kani of ‘Black Panther.’

Rheon plays Miles, a British prisoner whose extraction after a bus ambush in Mozambique begins the season's central crisis. Gerard Butler serves as an executive producer through G-BASE, though he is not listed among the Season 3 cast.

Brendan Coyle (L) and Iwan Rheon pose in photos shared on Instagram (Image Source: Instagram | @brendc and @_iwanrheon)
Brendan Coyle (L) and Iwan Rheon pose in photos shared on Instagram (Image Source: Instagram | @brendc and @_iwanrheon)

The official logline reads: “When a prison bus is ambushed in a sudden, brutal attack in Mozambique, an unassuming British prisoner, Miles (Iwan Rheon), is extracted by Vincent and Zara, igniting a chain reaction that will threaten global infrastructure, world leaders, and the very idea of government itself." 

"Miles is a whistle-blower who has in his possession a totally untraceable, unstoppable cyber weapon capable of hijacking any computerized system, from banks to military drones. He helped the British government to develop the cyber weapon, but now he has stolen it. The question is, why? And whose side is he on…” it adds.

Sean Harris as Jacob Pearce in a still from ‘Paris Has Fallen’ (Image Source: StudioCanal)
Sean Harris as Jacob Pearce in a still from ‘Paris Has Fallen’ (Image Source: StudioCanal)

Series creator Howard Overman wrote all six episodes, with Marco Kreuzpaintner and Alice Troughton attached to direct. “There's a scale to Season 3 that we've been building towards since 'Paris Has Fallen,' and all of us at Urban Myth Films are thrilled that Studiocanal chose to back the future of this franchise in such a timely fashion. 'Shadow Has Fallen' will see Vincent and Zara embark on their most demanding and morally challenging mission, a mission that takes them into the very heart of Southern Africa,” Overman said in the September 1 production announcement.

‘Paris Has Fallen’ sold to more than 170 territories, while ‘Apollo Has Fallen’ will premiere on Canal+ in France on September 14. StudioCanal will distribute ‘Shadow Has Fallen’ internationally.

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