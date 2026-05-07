Netflix confirms final season of ‘The Night Agent’ with star-studded cast, including 'The Office' star

Season 4 began filming earlier this week, on Monday, in Los Angeles, where it returned after two seasons in New York.

Following closely on the heels of the third season of 'The Night Agent,' which started streaming on Netflix in February, the upcoming fourth installment is steadily taking shape. While the popularity of Season 3 remains substantial, the streaming platform giant recently announced that Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland wouldn't be returning for Season 5, and that the spy thriller narrative will conclude with Season 4. 'The Night Agent' follows the exploits of Sutherland, who rises to the ranks of espionage from a lowly employee at the FBI.

A still from 'The Night Agent' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

As per an exclusive Deadline report, 'The Night Agent' Season 4 has now added Annabeth Gish, Abigail Breslin, and David Denman to its cast alongside Basso. It has also been confirmed that both Breslin and Denman will be coming on board as series regulars, while Gish has been cast as a prominent recurring character. The remaining cast also includes 'Bosch' star Titus Welliver, Li Jin Li, Elizabeth Lail, and Trevante Rhodes. Also, Shawn Ryan returns as creator and showrunner, and executive-produces the show in association with Sony Pictures Television.

A still of David Denman from 'Brightburn' (Image Source: Sony Pictures| @brightburn)

Principal photography kicked off on Monday. The fourth season will be filmed against the backdrop of Los Angeles, following the past two seasons, which were filmed largely in New York. Speaking in an interview with Tudum, Ryan revealed that he had been planning for the final arc of the show for quite a while, "Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey." He further added, "I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget."

Gabriel Basso in a still from 'The Night Agent' (Cover Image Source: X | @netflix)

Welliver will appear as a special Department of Justice prosecutor named Duval. On the other hand, Rhodes will be seen as Dom, Sutherland's new partner. Lail will portray Zoe, Sutherland's ex-fiancée, and Li will appear as Dom's wife, Min. Alongside these characters, Breslin will play Cahlin, the young FBI agent working on Duval's investigation into Night Action. Similarly, Gish will appear as FBI Agent Holland, who will be joining the DOJ investigation into Sutherland. Finally, the character of the former head of the Joint Terrorism Task Force and seasoned CIA agent Ford will be played by Denman. As Ryan had previously indicated that the third season was narratively built as a launchpad for the final chapter, it remains to be seen whether the fourth season of the Netflix show will make the farewell worth it.