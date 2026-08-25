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Hulu makes major decision on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Not Suitable for Work’ after Season 1

In recent news, comedy series ‘Not Suitable for Work’ received an unexpected update amid multiple cancelations.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Gwen Capistran)
A still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Gwen Capistran)

Not Suitable for Work’ premiered in June and aired nine episodes. However, Hulu won’t be moving forward with a second season of the comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling. According to Variety, the show has been canceled. Along with Mindy Kaling as creator and executive producer, it also featured Charlie Grandy as showrunner and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein. Variety also reported that Warner Bros. TV, one of the series’ producers, plans to shop it to potential new homes.

AJ and Davis in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Hulu)
AJ and Davis in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Hulu)

‘Not Suitable for Work’ features AJ (played by Ella Hunt), Josh (played by Jack Martin), Abby (played by Avantika), Kel (played by Nicholas Duvernay), and Davis (played by Will Angus) in the lead. The logline describes the series as centering on “work-obsessed 20-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.” Notable recurring guest stars include Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

Still of Kel, Josj and Davis in 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Hulu)
Still of Kel, Josj and Davis in 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Hulu)

The series follows AJ (Hunt), an investment banker who recently moved to New York for a job. She starts living with her best friend, an aspiring celebrity stylist, Abby (Avantika). They live across the hall from male best friends Davis (Angus) (who is also AJ’s colleague and has a crush on her), a young journalist Josh (Martin), and aspiring actor Kel (Duvernay). 

Ella Hunt in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Cara Howe)
Ella Hunt in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Cara Howe)

Since ‘The Mindy Project’, ‘Not Suitable for Work’ was Kaling’s first solo project and gained quite the popularity. Her other notable works include Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’, HBO Max’s ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, Netflix’s ‘Running Point’, among others. As for Hulu, the streamer’s recently canceled projects include ‘Don’t Get High’, ‘Buffy: New Sunnydale” and ‘Foster Dade’. During her interview with Deadline, Kaling talked about Season 2 potential: “Our writers room has been up for Season 2, which is wonderful. Of course, the big question is whether we’ll get an official pickup for production, I keep my fingers crossed. I love the show so much, I’m so glad that it’s doing well.”

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