‘Summer House’ alums make surprise appearance in ‘Not Suitable for Work’ finale and we can't keep calm

Episodes 8 and 9 of ‘Not Suitable for Work’ aired together and featured popular Bravo alums

The highly anticipated ‘Not Suitable for Work’ Season 1 finale dropped on June 23, and it included a surprise for 'Summer House' fans. Episodes 8 and 9 aired together and featured popular Bravo alums, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. The Mindy Kaling-created sitcom has become the talk of the town thanks to its exciting storyline, making the finale a much-awaited release. During the finale, fans received a pleasant surprise when The Giggly Squad duo was seen playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Paige and Hannah shared the screen with Wes (played by Victor Garber), Paula (played by Judy Gold), and Josh (played by Jack Martin) as they hosted a New Year’s Eve special, “Hannah & Paige Drop the Ball.”

A still from the finale (Image Source: Hulu)

When Paige and Hannah went to the dressing room and met Wes, they told him it was their honor to have him on their show. Josh then responded, saying that he was a “giggler,” referring to the duo's popular podcast. The two final episodes of 'Not Suitable for Work' are now available on the streamer, and fans can watch their favorite reality TV duo taking on brand new roles. Apart from their guest appearance on Kaling's show, Paige and Hannah will also be seen on another Hulu title, ‘Project Runway’ Season 22.​

During Mindy Kaling’s June 22, 2026, interview with Deadline, she opened up about working with the two ‘Summer House’ stars. “I met them on this show first, Not Suitable For Work, we had them come in to guest star in the finale. And then after that, coincidentally, we did something for Netflix Is a Joke where we did a live stage event with them, Kate Hudson, and Brenda Song about a month ago when Running Point [Season 2] came out. I love them, they’re so funny, I love their podcast, I love their dynamic with each other,” she added. Back in 2012, Kaling worked on her series 'The Mindy Project,' after which ‘Not Suitable for Work’ was her first series as the sole creator.

Still of AJ and David from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Gwen Capistran)

‘Not Suitable for Work’ revolves around 20-year-olds striving for professional success while navigating several personal struggles. The lead cast members include Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, Will Angus, and Jay Ellis. Apart from them, recurring guest stars include May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, Emilia Suárez, and Michael Benjamin Washington.