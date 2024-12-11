'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani faces wardrobe malfunction during finale duet

'The Voice' Season 26 finale part 2 featured a stirring performance of coach Gwen Stefani and her team's star Sydney Sterlace. However, the moment took an unexpected turn when Gwen faced a series of mishaps, including an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Gwen opted for a crystal-encrusted white and silver skirt and matching crop top with silver Christian Louboutin boots for the show-stopping number with Sydney. Meanwhile, Sydney wore a dazzling sparkly dress. Both Gwen and Sydney looked stunning as they performed a duet to the Cat Stevens' classic, 'Wild World'. While Gwen dazzled in her mini skirt and carried it with grace, an unnoticed detail—a price tag left on the outfit—caused a bit of an awkward moment. The price tag was noticeable on the side of her top which received trolls on the internet. Additionally, the coach faced criticism for opting to wear a skirt shorter than that of the 16-year-old artist, Sydney.

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani performed a duet to the Cat Stevens' classic, 'Wild World' (NBC)

Gwen Stefani's nervousness sabotaged her duet with Sydney Sterlace

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani appeared visibly nervous during her performance, which ultimately fell short of expectations. Despite being heavily relied on a teleprompter to sing the correct lyrics, Gwen made a blunder just 20 seconds into the song. She was a bit off with her timing and missed some of the lyrics. However, she had to pause for a moment and apologize to her live audience.

According to the reports, Gwen and Sydney Sterlace's duet was pre-taped, and the entire crew had to reset the lighting and stage pieces after the NBC show coach's blunder. Gwen, visibly frustrated with her nerves, stepped away briefly to compose herself before returning to deliver the stirring performance.

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani insists Sydney Sterlace to write songs

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani has been continuously motivated by the 16-year-old performer Sydney Sterlace. Gwen reassured Sydney that winning the competition wasn’t the only measure of success, emphasizing that she had already captured the hearts of millions by reaching the Top 5.

Gwen offered Sydney some heartfelt advice in a pre-taped video segment shown just before their live performance. She encouraged Sydney to reach new milestones in her career and emphasized the importance of writing her songs. However, while Gwen appeared a bit wistful about never having a daughter of her own, she was thrilled to meet the finalist. Sydney appreciated Gwen's advice and thanked her for believing in her "every step of the way."

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani reassured Sydney Sterlace that winning the competition wasn’t the only measure of success (YouTube/@thevoice)

