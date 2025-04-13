‘The Voice’ fans had a major complaint after Niall Horan’s exit and we totally get why: ‘It's not...’

Panic among fans rose when Niall Horan was absent from 'The Voice' Season 25 promo, confirming he wouldn’t be returning

Niall Horan has been a coach on 'The Voice' since season 23. “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a Coach," Horan told NBC at the time. He further said, "I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!” When he won Season 23 with Gina Miles, he proved his mettle as a coach and mentor. However, he wrote history the second time on 'The Voice' when he also won Season 24 with Michael Huntley. But when Horan did not return for season 25, everyone was shocked.

The news broke when NBC posted the upcoming season 25’s promo on the network’s official Instagram page. In the promo, there was Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance Jonathan Bennett, and two new coaches, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. GoodHouseKeeping reported that fans were not happy about Horan’s absence from Season 25. One said, “Amazing coaches, but Niall Horan will be missed. It's not the same without him.” Another wrote on Instagram, "Won’t be the same without Niall and of course Blake." Per the outlet, there were no comments from Horan on why he left season 25, however, it is speculated that it was simply because of a conflict in his schedule. Amidst the promotions of season 25, Horan took to Instagram and posted about his Live Tour 'The Show', about which he was very excited.

Here, too, fans didn't hold back their emotions, and one wrote back on the post, “I can't imagine the VOICE without Blake & Niall!!”Another wrote, “I'm happy that you're touring, but you are the only reason why I watched The Voice. You look surely be missed.” The third chimed in, “Can’t believe you will not be on The Voice this season. You’re the one I was waiting to see. Although I am glad to see Chance and John will be on the show.” The love kept pouring as another fan added, “The voice is one of the best voices on TV, in my opinion. Blake and Niall were great together. When Blake left, it was great to see Niall carry on Blake's antics, and he made us laugh..I have to say he will be missed this season."

Speaking of 'The Show', Horan once told an NBC insider, “I would say for the new stuff, there is some experimentation going on." Horan added, "Yes, just stuff I've gathered over the years, you know, like ideas that I've had, things that I've learned influenced me, I'm starting to hear them all already come through my music." "I haven't released music since I was 25 or 26, and to be closing in on 30, I think you just gather more information as you go," Horan continued. "So I'm starting to hear all of that stuff [in] my music. And what I'm saying is a bit more grown-up, I guess. And I wanted the sound of that to match what I'm saying. So I think it's my favorite stuff. And the best stuff that I've made."

Although there is no news of Horan returning to 'The Voice' anytime soon, per Yahoo, Legend shared how the new judges had taken over the show. After Team Niall’s first three Knockout performances on the stage, Legend told the country duo, “Dan + Shay are coaching the hell outta these artists!” If Niall wants to return to The Voice after his Season 25 hiatus, he just might find himself permanently out of a job.”