Netflix confirms another 'One Piece' remake featuring Luffy's origins— here's when it releases

The streaming giant has shared a bold new vision for Eiichiro Oda’s manga series that can change everything for long-time 'One Piece' fans.

Eiichiro Oda’s bestselling manga series, 'One Piece,' is getting another remake by Netflix. The streaming platform has announced an official anime remake titled 'The One Piece.' This adaptation is being produced by Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co. in collaboration with WIT Studio, the renowned company behind global hits such as 'Spy x Family' and the first three seasons of 'Attack on Titan.' Netflix shared an official poster on X on Tuesday, announcing that the project will be released in February 2027. The poster depicts a younger version of the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, in Windmill Village with his mentor, Shanks, and his crew.

Where it all began: East Blue.



Produced by WIT STUDIO, THE ONE PIECE sets sail in February 2027. All 7 episodes dropping at once, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MJBLYMCvdt — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 5, 2026

The original 'One Piece' manga was released in 1997 and has sold over 600 million copies as of March 2026. It was further popularized by an anime adaptation in 1999, which has been running for over 20 seasons and consists of more than 1,000 episodes. Season 1 of the upcoming remake will cover the first 50 chapters of the manga, focusing on the East Blue Saga. During this saga, Luffy meets the first members of his Straw Hat crew. According to Netflix, the first season will run approximately 300 minutes, divided into 7 episodes, all released at once. It will also explore Luffy's encounters with Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. The creative team includes Masashi Koizuka, Hideaki Abe, Taku Kishimoto, and Kyoji Asano, among others. Director Koizuka is known for 'Attack on Titan' and 'Moonrise,' while the other creatives have worked on globally recognized projects such as 'My Hero Academia,' 'Chainsaw Man,' and 'Naruto.'

A still of the straw hat pirates from the adventure series 'One Piece' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @onepiecenetflix)

Netflix also adapted the story into a live-action series that premiered in August 2023, followed by a second season in March 2026. Furthermore, Season 3 is already in production and will arrive next year. The live-action series also began with the East Blue Saga, introducing the lead character and his ability to stretch his limbs like rubber. He obtains the map to the Grand Line by defeating the feared pirate Arlong and embarks on a journey to find the hidden treasure of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, popularly known as the 'One Piece.' In Season 2, the Straw Hats navigate the dangerous waters of the Grand Line, exploring new islands and defeating enemies. Season 3 will primarily focus on the Straw Hats' journey to Princess Vivi's kingdom, Alabasta, to defeat Crocodile and end the civil war.