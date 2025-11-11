‘One Piece’ latest update will surely leave hit anime’s fans disappointed

The regular broadcast schedule changes for another 'Chopper recap episode'

'One Piece' fans will most certainly be disappointed following the anime's latest update. The hit series will take a break before the next episode, scheduled for November 23. The regular broadcast schedule changes for another 'Chopper recap episode'.

The special chapter will look back at the storylines surrounding Dr. Vegapunk. While it isn't a major break, the delay comes as a dampener for fans eager for the next development in Egghead's arc. The show's fans are accustomed to the quick pauses, but the latest one feels more frustrating, as the series is nearing the resolution of some major storylines. The recap episode puts the spotlight on Chopper and Vergapunk as they form vital cogs in the Egghead storyline.

At the other end, Netflix's live-action adaptation has been steadily moving forward with new cast announcements. Earlier, Cole Escola was officially confirmed to play Bon Clay, while 'Cobra Kai' star Xolo Maridueña was tapped to play Portgas D. Ace — another fan-favorite character.

Clay's official character description reads, "A master of performance and precision, Bon Clay is as dangerous as they are dazzling — a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art." Per Deadline, Maridueña's Ace had a quick description as well. "Portgas D. Ace, a pivotal character in the manga mythology, is the adopted older brother of Monkey D. Luffy and son of the late Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. He was a member of the Whitebeard Pirates and was the captain of the Spade Pirates before that," the outlet said.

As for the logline of Season 2: "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

All said, the anime remains as one of the most popular shows, and the wait, while a bummer for the series' faithful, does little to dent its viewership and ratings.