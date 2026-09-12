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Netflix heads to Hell with Blizzard’s ‘Diablo’ animated series as franchise turns 30

Netflix is developing an animated ‘Diablo’ series with Blizzard as the game franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of Diablo from Blizzard’s ‘Diablo’ franchise (Cover Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment).
An image of Diablo from Blizzard’s ‘Diablo’ franchise (Cover Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment).

Netflix is heading into one of gaming’s darkest fantasy worlds with a new animated series from Blizzard Entertainment, but the streamer is keeping the gates mostly closed for now. An animated adaptation of Diablo is in development at Netflix, marking a major screen expansion for one of Blizzard’s most recognizable franchises.

The project was announced Saturday during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Blizzard president Johanna Faries revealed the news onstage, where she told fans, “We are thrilled to share that we are in development on a new animated series for ‘Diablo’ with Netflix.” “As a big ‘Diablo’ player myself, and as someone who loves the indulgent darkness of Sanctuary, I am very excited to see this project come to life,” Faries added.

The series is set in Sanctuary, the grim fantasy world at the center of the action-RPG franchise. Blizzard’s official description says, “After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens. A new animated series set in the world of ‘Diablo’ is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across our universes.”

No casting, plot specifics or release window have been announced yet. However, the announcement arrives during a major year for Diablo, as the first game launched in 1996 and the franchise is now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

An image of demonic figures from Blizzard’s ‘Diablo’ franchise (Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment).
An image of demonic figures from Blizzard’s ‘Diablo’ franchise (Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment).

TheWrap reported that Faries also teased more “great discussions being had” about expanding other Blizzard properties, while shouting out fanbases for titles including Overwatch and StarCraft. That makes the Diablo series feel less like a one-off and more like the start of a broader push to bring Blizzard’s worlds beyond gaming.

Diablo IV, the most recent mainline installment, launched in 2023 and became one of Blizzard’s biggest releases. The franchise has also expanded through novels and comics, giving Netflix a deep lore base to draw from as the animated series moves ahead.

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