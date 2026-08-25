‘Lanterns’ Episode 2 hid a clever DC Comics Easter egg we're sure you missed

Hal Jordan’s unusual password connects HBO’s detective drama to one of the Green Lantern Corps’ strangest members.

Green Lantern rings may run on willpower, but ‘Lanterns’ episode 2 rewards a different skill: paying attention. ‘Trust Fall’ sends John Stewart from the investigation in Rushville, Nebraska, to Hal Jordan’s home in Coast City. What looks like a routine errand delivers a brief reference meant for viewers familiar with Green Lantern history. The moment passes quickly, but its roots stretch back more than 40 years.

John travels to Hal’s house to retrieve the lantern needed to recharge their rings. The device is stored in a pocket dimension, and John can only gain access by holding a phone near the voice-protected lock so that Hal can provide the password. Hal says, “Mogo doesn’t socialize,” and the compartment opens.

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart faces Antaan and a group of alien outlaws in ‘Lanterns’ (Image Source: John Johnson/HBO Max | Warner Bros. Discovery)

For viewers unfamiliar with the comics, the line sounds like a random security phrase. It is actually the title of a story published in 1985’s ‘Green Lantern’ #188. Alan Moore wrote ‘Mogo Doesn’t Socialize,’ while Dave Gibbons provided the artwork, before the pair created ‘Watchmen.’ The story appeared as part of the ‘Tales of the Green Lantern Corps’ backup series.

The story follows Bolphunga the Unrelenting, a bounty hunter who lands on a distant world in search of a Green Lantern named Mogo. He searches the planet but cannot find anyone wearing a Power Ring. Only after studying a map of its forests and land formations does Bolphunga understand the truth: Mogo is not hiding somewhere on the planet. Mogo is the planet.

Mogo is a sentient, planet-sized member of the Green Lantern Corps in DC Comics (Image Source: DC Comics)

That reveal introduced Mogo as a sentient, planet-sized member of the Green Lantern Corps. The forests across its surface form the Green Lantern symbol, and its scale makes attending Corps gatherings impractical, explaining the story’s title. What began as a twist in a short comic later became a larger part of Green Lantern mythology.

Mogo eventually took on more responsibility within the Corps. In later comics, the planet serves as a place where Green Lanterns can train and recover, and it helps guide vacant Power Rings toward new bearers. Mogo was also corrupted during the ‘War of the Green Lanterns’ storyline and destroyed by John Stewart before returning during DC’s New 52 era.

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart holds a Green Lantern suit while speaking on the phone in ‘Lanterns’ (Image Source: HBO | Warner Bros. Discovery)

The password confirms that Mogo is part of the mythology referenced by ‘Lanterns,’ but it does not establish that the living planet will appear in the HBO series. For now, the line works as a nod to Moore and Gibbons’ original story while showing how much Green Lantern lore sits beneath the show’s Earth-based mystery. New episodes of ‘Lanterns’ air Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.