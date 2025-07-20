83, sassy, and shopping for laughs — 'AGT' comic makes judges giggle like teenagers with 'naughty' set

'Why was everyone laughing about you shopping?' Simon Cowell cheekily asked 83-year-old Sandra Risser

Even after decades of being a hit reality TV show, 'America's Got Talent' has never ceased to amaze its audience. On the July 15 episode, 83-year-old Sandra Risser walked on the stage, leaving viewers clueless about what to expect. Flashing a big smile, she introduced herself and immediately won over the judges when she revealed that she always wanted to be an entertainer. She said, "When I finally retired, I said (to myself), 'Go for it now, you are not too old,'" garnering a round of applause from the audience. When Sofia Vergara asked, "Do you think you can win?" Risser replied with confidence, "I am going to be the first comedian to win."

Risser started her act with a recollection of her past. "When I was growing up, my whole family used to eat dinner together," she said, describing the kind of discussions that they would have around the table. After listing a couple of topics they would talk about, she said, "But there is one thing we never talked about, and that is sex." She added, "Instead, we spoke a lot about shopping. So I am going to tell you a shopping story." The audience was still unable to comprehend where this was leading, but Risser soon launched into a string of jokes, wittily comparing sex to shopping. She told the audience that she used to go "shopping" all the time, sometimes "two or three times a day," eliciting a roar of laughter from the audience.

A screenshot of Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell during 'AGT' season 20 auditions. (Image Source: YouTube/'AGT')

Even Mel B and Vergara couldn't hold back and giggled, covering their faces. The comedian continued, "I was a regular shopaholic," delivering punch line after punch line, all of which landed perfectly with the audience and the judges. By the time Risser wrapped up her act, the judges were on their feet. Vergara called her a "genius" and said that she was "brilliant." Simon Cowell couldn't help but ask with a grin on his face, "Why was everyone laughing about you shopping?" Mel B didn't hold back either, "Sandra, you are naughty, aren't you?" she said, before adding, "I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra M Risser (@sandrarissercomedian)

Howie Mandel also couldn't stop raving about her performance. He told Risser, "You are amazing," and described the act as "memorable" and "viral," saying that she might just have a shot to win the show. 'AGT' fans who were floored by the act didn't hold back and flooded the YouTube comment section with praise for the artist. One netizen wrote, "That was one of the cleanest dirty jokes I've ever heard. I loved it. It's a take on the 'big deck' joke Tim Allen used to do." Commenting on the comic's unique style, another added, "She stayed on just one joke and knocked it out of the park. Very rare to have that kind of talent. Most comedians have several jokes. Brilliant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra M Risser (@sandrarissercomedian)

Adding to the stream of compliments, another fan wrote, "I watched this on YouTube right after seeing it on TV just to laugh again. She's brilliant. No one 20 years younger could have delivered this as well." Another netizen who has seen her perform live wrote, "One of Arizona’s diamonds!! We’ve seen her tell jokes in dive bars, comedy clubs, etc, so dope to see her doing this."