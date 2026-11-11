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Is ‘Lanterns’ Season 2 cancelled? Change at DC Studios threatens HBO show’s future

'Lanterns' future gets derailed because of personnel changes in DC Studios
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 11 MINUTES AGO
(R) A still of John Stewart from 'Lanterns'/ (L) Jeremy Latcham attends the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" UK Premiere (Cover Image Source: (R) HBO/ Getty Images | Shane Anthony Sinclair)
(R) A still of John Stewart from 'Lanterns'/ (L) Jeremy Latcham attends the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" UK Premiere (Cover Image Source: (R) HBO/ Getty Images | Shane Anthony Sinclair)

'Lanterns' left the world spellbound with its gritty take on the titular hero. According to Deadline, the superhero series was amongst the top five HBO series launches. Despite this resounding success, the show hasn't been renewed, leaving many fans concerned. These concerns were amplified when DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran were let go. Since the show aired during Gunn and Safran's tenure, its future is now under the scanner. Will John Stewart's story continue, or will the new Chief take a new direction? According to Variety, the latter is the case.

Still of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)

An insider has told the outlet that despite the viewership, the studio isn't satisfied with the crime drama. According to the source, the show hasn't captured the "zeitgeist" the studio wanted. The disappointment is why the show hasn't been renewed. The finale aired on October 4, 2026, but no news has arrived about a second season. “People cannot wait to make another season of a hit show,” the source said. The insider claims 'Lanterns' is effectively dead.

Still of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)

Cosmic Book backed the update. Warner Bros. Discovery insiders told the outlet that incoming DC Studios boss Jeremy Latcham does not favor R-rated projects like 'Peacemaker' and 'Lanterns,' because of his Christian identity. “So, yeah, definitely a swing to more conservative values, which is consistent with (David) Ellison’s (new head of WBD) vision of movies reflecting mainstream,” the insider added. Another update from the same outlet stated that the only DC projects that will continue in the new regime are an HBO show (not Lanterns), 'Man of Tomorrow' and 'The Batman: Part II.'

Peter Safran, left, and James Gunn arrive at the premiere of "Clayface" on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (AP | Richard Shotwell)

Gunn and Safran remain involved creatively with multiple projects under DC. Variety insider claims everyone at WBD hopes Latcham will return to basics with DC and make it successful. “Jeremy is the kind of guy who would go to Comic-Con to get an autograph from someone,” said another source, “not someone who wants to be there signing autographs.” Latcham is set to take over from Gunn and Safran on December 1, 2026.

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