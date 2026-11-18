Macaulay Culkin reprises his iconic ‘Home Alone’ role but it's not for a new film

Macaulay Culkin first played Kevin McCallister in the original 'Home Alone' movie, which premiered in 1990

Everyone enjoys Christmas movies while spending time with family, and 'Home Alone' remains an evergreen holiday favorite. Fans will remember Kevin McCallister, the young boy whose iconic role in the film franchise brings back childhood memories. Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin, has reprised the role after 36 years. However, there's a twist: his return isn't for another film. McDonald's latest commercial features Culkin as a grown-up Kevin promoting a Happy Meal. “Everyone disappeared, again,” the actor says, after finding himself abandoned inside a McDonald's outlet.

A still from McDonald's The Home Alone Meal promo featuring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister (Image Source: YouTube | @McDonald's)

Seeing himself alone once again, Kevin changes into a McDonald's employee's uniform and pretends to take orders from himself. The newly announced meal features items inspired by Kevin McCallister's favorites. It also comes with socks featuring designs of McDonald's characters, including Grimace, Birdie, and Kevin himself. The meal will be available in stores from December 1, 2026. With the campaign, McDonald's brings Culkin back as Kevin while promoting its latest 'Home Alone'-themed meal. As he prepares his food, Kevin refers to a burger he made as 'The Big McCallister.'

A still from McDonald's The Home Alone Meal promo featuring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister (Image Source: YouTube | @McDonald's)

The new meal includes: Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries, which are inspired by the fictional pizza restaurant featured in the original ‘Home Alone’ film. It also comes with a Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce with tomato, Parmesan cheese, herbs, and garlic, along with an Everything Sundae McFlurry, which also appears in the promotional video. It features vanilla soft serve, hot fudge, Oreo cookie pieces, and M&M’s. The promotional ad comes 36 years after Culkin first played Kevin in the 1990 film. He portrayed the 8-year-old boy who defended his suburban Chicago home against burglars after his family accidentally left him behind while heading out for their Christmas vacation.