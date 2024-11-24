‘RHOP’ star Ashley Darby reaches joint custody agreement for children amid divorce battle

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby announced their split in April 2022

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby are heading toward divorce! According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Ashley officially filed for divorce from her partner Michael on November 20, Wednesday.

The news of Ashley and Michael's divorce comes nearly two years after they announced their separation. It has been reported by the media outlet, Ashley and estranged husband Michael, an Australian businessman, have already reached "an amicable and fair settlement." For those unfamiliar, Ashley and Michael signed a prenup before their marriage. The pair has decided to share the custody of their two sons, Dean Michael and Dylan Matthew.

'RHOP's Ashley Darby struggling files for divorce from Michael Darby (Bravotv)

Why did Ashley Darby and Michael Darby split?

Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby pulled the plug on their relationship in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. The couple then issued a joint statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish to announce their split.

“We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age-gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences," she said at that time.

The Bravo housewife further added, "Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby on track to divorce Michael Darby (YouTube/Bravo)

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby dishes on co-parenting with Michael Darby

During a conversation with Us Weekly in November 2023, Ashley Darby, 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star spoke about how she and Michael were navigating through their split.

“We are currently doing something called parallel parenting. I learned that terminology from TikTok, and yes, it very much applies. We’re just really only communicating for the children, which I think is the best until we get to a better place personally,” Ashley told the media outlet.

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby dishes on co-parenting with Michael Darby (YouTube/@hayu)

Who is Ashley Darby dating now?

It seems like Ashley Darby is riding solo at the moment. Not long ago, she was romantically linked to the 'Summer House' star Luke Gulbranson. However, the pair called it quits in January 2023 after a few months of dating.

Following her split from Luke, Ashley shared, “I’ve learned that maybe I should just slow down a little bit, because when I like somebody, I just nose dive. I’m like, ‘Hey, do you want me to do your laundry, cook for you? Do you want me to buy you this?’ And I can’t do that.”