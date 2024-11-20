Kyle Richards' heartbreak takes center stage in 'RHOBH' as ex-Mauricio moves on with new romance

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards dropped 'wife' from her Instagram bio after Mauricio Umansky's PDA with Nikita Kahn made headlines

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: In 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14, OG housewife Kyle Richards will navigate the fallout from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, moving on with Nikita Kahn. The couple was first spotted kissing at a Mykonos airport in July 2014, and just a month later, they were photographed packing on the PDA during a getaway in Mexico. With their photos going viral, Kyle is struggling to come to terms with her partner of 27 years moving on just months after their separation.

Kyle also removed 'wife' from her Instagram bio after their rendezvous made headlines. Initially, it was unclear who the 'RHOBH' househusband was kissing, but the mystery woman was soon identified as Ukrainian-American actress and model Nikita Kahn. She’s also the founder and CEO of the interior design studio, Solagio and holds an MBA from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics, as well as a degree in interior design and architecture from UCLA. She has worked in movies like Catch 44 alongside Bruce Willis and also served as executive producer on the 2017 documentary The Last Animals. She recently starred in the R-rated crime thriller Crescent City, alongside Terrence Howard and Alec Baldwin.

Nikita Kahn is 21 years younger than 'RHOBH' househusband Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio and his new love, Nikita, share a 21-year age gap, with Mauricio being 54 and Nikita 33. Interestingly, Nikita is younger than 'RHOBH' star Kyle's eldest daughter, 35-year-old Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. She’s also only five years older than Mauricio’s eldest daughter with Kyle, 28-year-old Alexia Simone Umansky.

Nikita Kahn was previously linked to Oracle billionaire

It seems Nikita has a preference for older men, as she was previously linked to Oracle co-founder and billionaire Larry Ellison, 80, making him 47 years her senior. They reportedly got together after Ellison’s fourth divorce in 2010, when Kahn was 19 and he was 66. Ellison also opened a Malibu restaurant named "Nikita," according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, the restaurant had to close in December 2014 for a planned Malibu outpost. Their relationship was largely private. Thus, it is unclear when they parted ways.

Nikita Kahn is an animal advocate

Nikita has had a deep love for animals since childhood, often playing with her grandmother’s dogs and cats, as well as other farm animals like geese and chickens. In an Instagram post, she encourages others to adopt, stating, "Adopting a furry friend is a lifelong commitment, not a temporary one."

Beyond her love for animals, Nikita dedicates much of her time to animal welfare. According to her website, she supports several organizations, including the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center, Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Northern Kenya, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, California Wildlife Center, Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, Lanai Cat Sanctuary, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.