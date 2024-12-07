'RHOP’ star Gizelle Bryant pushes back against father's will to secure her daughters' future

'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant reveals why fighting her father's will is making her consider another marriage of her own

More than a year after her father's death from brain cancer in July 2023, Gizelle Bryant is still coping with the fallout. A preview of Season 9, Episode 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', shows Gizelle having a serious conversation with her children—Grace, Angel, and Adore—about an issue with her father's will

Gizelle told her daughters, “So, he had a will that we think somebody threw in the trash can the last week that he was alive." Less than two weeks after undergoing brain surgery, Gizelle's father, Curtis Graves, died, leaving behind his three children and six grandchildren. In her confessional, Gizelle stated, "For whatever reason, two days after his brain surgery, someone around him had a will signed, supposedly by him. And I was with him, actually. He was not able to sign anything, read anything — none of that."

RHOP's Gizelle Bryant questions father's will

Gizelle told her daughters that she is currently battling in court to have her father's will overturned. “And if it’s thrown out, that means that he died without a will, and that means that in the state of Georgia, his children get two-thirds of his estate,” Gizelle said. “But in the will that’s fraudulent, we get nothing. And it’s as if you guys don’t exist either," she added.

Curtis came from a politically engaged Southern family that was involved in the Civil Rights and NAACP movements. Serving three terms from 1967 to 1973, he ran as one of the first Black members of the Texas House of Representatives. Later, he worked for NASA in Washington, DC, for thirty years. In her confession, Gizelle noted, "My dad stood on making sure that generational wealth is passed."

RHOP's Gizelle Bryant announced her father, Curtis Graves's death via Instagram (Instagram/@gizellebryant)

RHOP's Gizelle Bryant is scared to get remarried to secure her daughter's future

Gizelle told her daughters that, as a result of defying her father's wishes, she had changed her mind about ever getting married again. She said, "It's made me think a lot. And if I were to get married to somebody, and God forbid the same thing happened, for these reasons, I don’t legally ever want to be attached to anybody."

In November 2024, Jamal Bryant, Gizelle's ex-husband, remarried Dr Karri Turner. Before Jamal made his promises to safeguard their children financially, Gizelle told her daughters that she had a conversation with him.

“So unbeknownst to me, he’s like, ‘I already put everything in a trust for the girls.’ Like, a trust cannot be broken. So, it supersedes a will. It supersedes a prenup,” Gizelle told her daughters. “So, I don’t ever want anyone to have the ability to take anything from you guys.”

RHOP's Gizelle Bryant questions father Curtis ran as one of the first Black members of the Texas House of Representatives (Instagram/@gizellebryant)

What is Gizelle Bryant’s net worth in 2024?

In 2024, Gizelle's projected net worth is expected to be $4 million. This wealth comes from her podcasts, business ventures, and appearances on reality shows. Gizelle is an author, philanthropist, businesswoman, and reality TV personality.

RHOP's Gizelle Bryant owns her brand of activewear (Instagram/@gizellebryant)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs each Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.