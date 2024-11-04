'RHOP' star Keiarna Stewart's dark past exposed as ex grabs attention during cast trip

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA: Bravo shared footage of two 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' arguing over their pasts, which included a disparaging remark regarding sutures. Viewers will see a confrontation between Mia Thornton and Keiarna Stewart as the girls continue their weekend at Lake Norman on the upcoming episode of 'RHOP' airing on November 3.

Keiarna is standing up for her and reprimanding Mia for bringing up the allegation that Karen Huger butt-dialed her three years ago and claimed to be with someone other than her husband, Ray Huger. Karen must be happy with Kierna for standing up for her, Mia says, adding that Kierna still needs to complete BootCamp in order to receive a [champagne] flute.

Keiarna responds, "You wanted a flute, you needed a flute," before she and Mia begin disparaging each other's pasts. "You wanna talk about your drug dealer boyfriend, maybe?" Mia replies, "Don't play with me."

The 'RHOP' newcomer is unconcerned, despite Ashley Darby's confirmation that she too heard the allegation that Keiarna was seeing a drug dealer. "What drug dealer? Which one?" Keiarna asks.

"Well, the man I’m dating now is a licensed clinical social worker."

Mia responds, "But the one in the past."

Keiarna asks, "What's your past?"

Mia declares, "I’m a stripper, I was an ex-stripper turned entrepreneur self-made millionaire. I didn’t have to go to the streets."

"You was the streets," Keiarna responds. "That’s about as street as you can get."

RHOP's Keiarna Stewart is rumored to have dated a drug dealer in the past (@bravo)

Who is 'RHOP's Keiarna Stewart dating now?

Keiarna, the most recent Housewife on 'RHOP', is making a "huge" move in her relationship. Keiarna said on 'RHOP' Season 9, Episode 2, that she is moving in with her boyfriend, Greg, whom she is obviously in love with, even if there aren't any wedding bells yet.

"So Greg is my man, my man, my man, yeah, three times," she joyfully clarified during a revealing session. "I love Greg."

Although there is still plenty to learn about the man who made the Medspa owner swoon, we did catch a glimpse of her attractive suitor on 'RHOP' as she relocated her belongings into his home. As she placed a pile of boxes on the counter, he jokingly said, "Oh, you have more things?"

"We’re not gonna have any space for all these."

Keiarna said on 'RHOP' that the couple was building a house from the ground up, so the storage issue would soon be resolved. However, Keiarna relocated to Greg's home in the Baltimore suburbs until the work was finished.

When asked about the benefits of living together, she told producers, "I’m excited about us sharing a space, so I don’t have to pack my little hoe bag every night anymore."

'RHOP' star Keiarna Stewart's new beau Greg (Instagram/@iamkstewart)

Is 'RHOP's Keiarna Stewart getting married?

There may be an even greater commitment in the works if Keiarna's friend and fellow Housewife Karen has anything to say about it.

“Are we getting engaged? What are we doing?”, as they sat down to talk at her place, Karen inquired.

"We are working on a way to cohabitating." Keiarna said, "So that's a big deal," before continuing, "That’s huge, girl. That’s huge."

Karen continued to make overt references to marriage. When she suggested that Keiarna may utilize the move to get Greg to drop on one knee, she brought up the subject once more.

Keirana acknowledged that her mother had similar thoughts.

'RHOP' star Keiarna Stewart's new beau Greg (Instagram/@iamkstewart)

RHOP's Keiarna Stewart trying to move on from traumatic past

After recovering from a traumatic event in her past, Keiarna told producers that simply moving in with someone was a significant step for her.

“The last time I lived with someone was with my late fiancé, and that’s nine years ago,” she revealed. “You never imagine you’re going to have to bury someone that you just committed to, and it took some time just to be really open to loving, and you know, wanting that kind of love again.”

Greg must have a certain quality that makes Keirana want to advance their relationship, although there are challenges in the romance. Keirana's hectic schedule balancing her hair salon, Bali Weave Express, and medspa, K Stewart Beauty & Wellness, has left her with little free time, as her Bravo bio suggests.

Another indication that the pair may experience difficulties may be seen in the Season 9 teaser. Keiarna said to Greg, "I feel like I shrink sometimes when I'm with you."

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Keiarna Stewart (Instagram/@iamkstewart)

