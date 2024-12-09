'RHOP' star Ashley Darby enjoys date with 30-year-old cancer survivor

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby's date, Joshua Gudenburr, shared that he works in sports as the Director of Operations for professional sports facilities

Ashley Darby formally filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Darby, in November 2024, although she has been dating again since their separation in the spring of 2022. Viewers are already witnessing her romantic journey unfold.

Ashley and Gizelle Bryant, who is also dating, got together to try their hand at speed dating in Season 9, Episode 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'. Gizelle Bryant initially met Joshua Gudenburr aka Josh, before sitting down with Ashley Darby for a playful three minutes of flirting.

Joshua Gudenburr aka Josh, has moved to Washington, DC

Josh earned his Master of Public Health from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, where he also completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Safety Management. He began working as a Safety & Risk Intern at Ductmate Industries, Inc before leaving in 2017 to become their Safety & Sustainability Assistant.

Josh began his career with Aramark as District Safety & Risk Manager in 2017, eventually rising to the position of Division Manager. Josh has several credentials, including Hunter, Trapper Education, OSHA 30 Hour General Industry, OSHA 30 Hour Construction, Standard First Aid, CPR, and AED, IHI Quality and Safety, ServSafe Manager, ServSafe Instructor/Proctor, Stop The Bleed, Graduate Safety Practitioner, and Associate Safety and Health Manager. Not much is known about his personal life, as his last Instagram post is dated 2021.

Joshua Gudenburr aka Josh, appeared in 'RHOP' Season 9 (Instagram/@gude132)

Ashley Darby met Josh, aka Joshua Gudenburr, at a speed dating event

In just three minutes, Josh revealed to Ashley that he is the Director of Operations for professional sports stadiums. He also shared that he grew up playing baseball, soccer, and wrestling and that he was raised on a farm.

Gizelle approved of Josh and Ashley's flirting, saying at the end of the speed dating session, "I like Josh for her." Ashley eventually agreed to go on a proper first date with Josh. Josh disclosed on their date that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when he was 28 years old and that he is now in remission following surgery in March 2023.

RHOP's Ashley Darby went on a date with Joshua Gudenburr, aka Josh (Facebook/@ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram/@gude132)

Are Ashley Darby and Josh aka Joshua Gudenburr still dating?

Ashley Darby is currently single. After her first date with Josh, she had nothing but positive things to say about him. In the midseason teaser for Season 10 of 'RHOP'.

Ashley and Josh, however, do not appear to have seen each other since then. After filing for divorce from Michael, Ashley revealed what she is presently seeking in a relationship. “Maybe a guy who’s like, 40, right? Has a kid or two. Already been married. That would be kind of ideal,” she stated. She hinted that she may have been holding back in her love life before officially filing for divorce.

RHOP's Ashley Darby and Joshua Gudenburr, aka Josh, are no longer dating each other (Facebook/@ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram/@gude132)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs new episodes every Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.