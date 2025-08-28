‘RHOBH’ star joins Jimmy Fallon for a bold new reality show — and it’s a marketer’s dream come true

Jimmy Fallon is teaming up with a Bravo housewife for an exciting new reality show! Yes, you read that right. The host of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is joining forces with 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Bozoma "Boz" Saint John for an unscripted marketing reality competition called 'On Brand with Jimmy Fallon'. The show got the green light from NBC in April 2025. According to the official synopsis, it will follow Fallon as he "starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clear and competitive go-getters he can find."

In a statement issued, Fallon shed light on his upcoming show 'On Brand with Jimmy Fallon' and shared, “I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well. This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It’s exciting.”

For the unversed, Fallon will serve both as the host and executive producer of the new series. According to the press release, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum developed the show based on his own expertise and experience with global partnerships across the auto, insurance, apparel, gaming, and technology industries. Throughout the series, Fallon will be joined by Saint John, who steps in as the Chief Marketing Officer of the On Brand Agency. The former Netflix CMO will "mentor the creatives and evaluate their work."

In each episode, viewers will watch the 'On Brand Agency' creatives "work with a major brand in need of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise." The show’s creatives have also shared that they’ll have "unprecedented access" to a client’s business before presenting their vision to the brand alongside Saint John and Fallon.

A few brands that will be featured on Fallon's forthcoming show, 'On Brand with Jimmy Fallon,' include Captain Morgan, Dunkin’, KitchenAid, Marshalls, Pillsbury, Samsung, SONIC Drive-In, Southwest Airlines, and Therabody. The press release also states, "Only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode."

The season will conclude with one "final big assignment," where "one visionary will be named the best in the business, given a cash prize, and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape." As the release explains, "All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable." And in case you're wondering, 'On Brand with Jimmy Fallon', is set to premiere on September 30, 2025, at 10 PM ET, exclusively on NBC.