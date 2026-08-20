‘DWTS’ Season 35 rumored to add ‘Bachelorette’ fan favorite as fans spot clues

Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, and more are confirmed to join ‘DWTS’ Season 35

With ‘DWTS’ Season 35 gradually revealing celebrity-pro pairings for the upcoming installment, excitement is at an all-time high. On Monday, August 17, 2026, Witney Carson announced her celebrity partner, Guillermo Rodriguez. Additional confirmed celebrity contestants include Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, and Jackson Olson. As the premiere nears, rumors have begun circulating online about who could be joining the dance competition next. One of the rumored names is Tyler Cameron, a well-known figure from Bachelor Nation.

(L-R) A still from ‘DWTS’ featuring the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Every season of the dance competition features celebrities from television shows, musicians, film stars, athletes, and more. A Reddit discussion thread titled “Questions for season 25 for our insider” has several rumors surrounding ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15 star Tyler's involvement in the show. The description mentions an “insider” has been sharing spoilers for a few years. It reads, “this sub has an amazing insider who has so graciously provided us with so many spoilers for a few years now.”

After a series of hints, some fans began guessing which celebrity could be gearing up to compete in Season 35. Reddit user Mtlro78 has been responding to comments and dropping a series of clues. One hint that fueled speculation about Tyler was “1 month after his engagement!!” Notably, Tyler announced his engagement to his fiancée Tate Madden on August 15, 2026, and the upcoming season is set to premiere on September 15. The newly engaged couple shared pictures from the beach proposal on Instagram on the same day.

​Apart from Tyler Cameron, several other celebrities have been rumored to join ‘DWTS’ Season 35. The list includes celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Harry Shum Jr., ‘Step Up’ star Jenna Dewan, musician Taylor Hanson, Jutta Leerdam, Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star Tatyana Ali, Connor Wood, ‘Love Thy Nader’ star Sarah Jane Nader, and ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt’s husband, Connor Leavitt, among others. The official list of celebrities and pro dancers will be revealed on ‘Good Morning America’ on September 2, 2026.