Fan-favorite ‘Chicago P.D.’ star to leave NBC drama after 13 seasons amid major cast changes

A major exit may finally give one officer a long-awaited personal ending on 'Chicago P.D.', with Season 14 premiering in October.

LaRoyce Hawkins is preparing to say goodbye to 'Chicago P.D.' as a series regular after more than a decade as Kevin Atwater. The actor, who has been part of the NBC police drama since its 2014 premiere, will reportedly leave early in Season 14. As per Deadline, Hawkins is expected to return for the first two or three episodes of the upcoming season so the show can wrap up Atwater’s storyline. The update comes as 'Chicago P.D.' continues to navigate cast changes, with the series reportedly looking to add a new series regular.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater investigates a case in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

Hawkins has played Officer Kevin Atwater from the beginning of 'Chicago P.D.' and has also appeared in 'One Chicago' crossovers. Atwater started as a patrol officer before joining Hank Voight’s Intelligence Unit, where he worked alongside characters including Adam Ruzek, Kim Burgess, and Dante Torres, while also sharing many storylines with Trudy Platt. Over the years, he became one of the show’s most familiar faces, especially because his storylines often explored his role as a Black officer within a complicated police system, making his upcoming exit a major shift for longtime viewers.

(L-R) LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

Hawkins’ exit has not been explained officially by NBC, and the exact reason for Atwater’s departure has not been revealed. Deadline reported that Wolf Entertainment declined to comment on the matter. Variety also confirmed the exit and noted that the character’s final storyline is being kept under wraps. However, the timing has already led viewers to look back at Atwater’s Season 13 arc. That storyline involved Officer Tasha Fox, played by Karen Obilom. In Season 13 Episode 5, Atwater reconnected with Tasha, an old friend from his past, and the two quickly became romantically involved. Their connection was complicated almost immediately when Tasha revealed that she was moving to Miami for a new job. Before Atwater could fully process what the future might look like, Tasha left Chicago, leaving the door open for him to join her.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

The Miami thread returned later in Season 13, when Tasha returned to Chicago and told Atwater she was pregnant with their child. That reveal gave the show a clear personal path for Atwater outside the Intelligence Unit. While the series has not confirmed how he will leave, the pregnancy storyline could allow 'Chicago P.D.' to send him away without killing him off or closing the door on a future appearance. The pregnancy storyline could allow 'Chicago P.D.' to write Atwater out without killing him off, while leaving the door open for future appearances. Hawkins' departure continues a pattern of cast changes on 'Chicago P.D.' in recent seasons. Toya Turner left the drama after one season as Officer Kiana Cook, while Arienne Mandi joined Season 13 as Officer Eva Imani. Hawkins now joins former original cast members Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos, both of whom also left the show in recent years. 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 will return as part of NBC’s fall lineup, alongside new seasons of 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago Med.'

(L-R) Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jon Seda as Antonio Dawson, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, and Elias Koteas as Alvin Olinsky in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

Deadline also reported that 'Chicago P.D.' is casting a new series regular, described as a Black cop who is an "agent of chaos." That casting detail suggests the Intelligence Unit may not stay short-staffed for long after Atwater’s exit. The current ensemble includes Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amy Morton, and Arienne Mandi. Still, replacing one of the last original stars will be a major adjustment for a show that has already gone through several lineup changes.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

For NBC, the broader 'One Chicago' franchise remains an important part of its weekly schedule. The network has renewed all three 'Chicago' shows, bringing 'Chicago Fire' to Season 15, 'Chicago P.D.' to Season 14, and 'Chicago Med' to Season 12. The franchise also continues to draw interest through crossover events, including a recent three-hour 'One Chicago' crossover episode. Because Hawkins has appeared across multiple 'One Chicago' crossover events, his departure marks a notable change for the broader franchise. 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 premieres on Wednesday, October 7, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. Until NBC reveals more, viewers will have to wait to see whether Atwater leaves Chicago for Miami, fatherhood, or a different path entirely.