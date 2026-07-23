Reid Scott leaves ‘Law & Order’ as NBC taps ‘1923’ star to replace Detective Vincent Riley in Season 26

‘Law & Order’ faces another cast shake-up ahead of the release of Season 26 this fall

NBC's ‘Law & Order’ is preparing for another major cast change before its next season arrives this fall. According to Deadline, Reid Scott is leaving the long-running police procedural after spending three seasons as Senior Detective Vincent Riley. Filling the vacancy will be actor James Badge Dale, who is set to join the series as an entirely new senior detective when Season 26 premieres later this year. Cast changes have become almost a tradition for ‘Law & Order’, but this latest switch is sure to catch viewers off guard. Deadline reports that Scott's departure was his own decision rather than a creative move by the production. Although the actor reportedly still had a year remaining on his contract, the demanding filming schedule in New York had become increasingly difficult because of the distance from his family.

Spending roughly nine months each year on the East Coast while his home life remained elsewhere eventually led him to step away from the series. The exit is said to have happened on good terms, with no behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the decision. Instead of writing Detective Riley out without explanation, the production is giving the character a proper farewell. Scott has already returned to the set to film several episodes that will wrap up Riley's storyline before the new detective officially takes over. Exactly when that handoff will happen during Season 26 has not yet been revealed. That approach should give fans a chance to say goodbye instead of watching another abrupt disappearance.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley in a still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 Episode 16 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Virginia Sherwood)

Meanwhile, James Badge Dale enters the series with an extensive résumé across both television and film. Rather than stepping into Riley's shoes directly, he will portray a completely different senior detective, allowing the show to introduce a new personality. Dale has appeared in several well-known productions over the years, including ‘The Departed’, ‘The Grey’, ‘Iron Man 3’, ‘World War Z’, ‘13 Hours’, and Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama ‘1923’. NBC has not shared details about the new detective's background, personality, or how he will fit into the existing squad. Those answers will likely remain under wraps until closer to the season premiere.

James Badge Dale in a still from '1923' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Moreover, Scott's Detective Vincent Riley experienced plenty of changes during his relatively short time on the series. Most recently, he partnered with Junior Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala). Before Walker joined the squad, Riley worked alongside Junior Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) until the actor exited the show last year. Interestingly, Scott himself arrived on ‘Law & Order’ after another casting change, replacing Jeffrey Donovan in the series. The original series returns on October 8 at 10 p.m. ET, following the Season 28 premiere of ‘Law & Order: SVU’, which is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET.