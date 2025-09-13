Alfonso Ribeiro really wants Will Smith on ‘DWTS’ — but wait till you hear which actress he’s rooting for

The full cast for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 has been finally revealed ahead of the ABC show's return. The celebrities who will be competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of the fan-favorite dance competition include Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, actors Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel, author Hilaria Baldwin, social media stars Dylan Efron and Alix Earle, wildlife conservtionist Robert Irwin, Pentatonix star Scott Hoying, comedian Andy Richter, and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, the stars of the Hulu's reality TV series 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

On the other hand, 'DWTS' co-host Alfonso Ribeiro wants his 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' co-star Will Smith to participate in the dance show. Yes, you read that right. During his latest interview with TV Insider, Ribeiro, who went from being a contestant on 'DWTS' to its host, was asked to name his dream contestants. “I want Will Smith. He keeps saying he can get jiggy with it!” Ribeiro said, while referencing his former co-star’s famous ’90s lyric.

Smith isn't the only contestant on Ribeiro's list of dream celebrity contestants. Later in the interview, Ribeiro took the name of a popular actress whom he would love to see on 'DWTS.' The mirrorball champion gushed over Jennifer Love Hewitt, well-known for playing the role of Julia James in the horror film 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. Ribeiro exclaimed, "Jennifer Love Hewitt would be fantastic. She’s a fan and has been in the audience many times." Since 2018, Hewitt has also won the hearts of fans as Maddie Buckley, an ER nurse working as a 9-1-1 operator after leaving an abusive relationship, on the Fox police procedural '9-1-1'.

In addition to this, Ribeiro also mentioned the name of an NFL Hall of Famer who would be perfect on the Ballroom floor. "A buddy of mine, Steve Young, Hall of Fame quarterback for the 49ers. We love having great NFL players. What this show does incredibly well is connect the heart to entertainment. Typically, the [celebrities] who go a long way are the ones who give their heart,” he said. For the unversed, Young played in the National Football League (NFL) for 15 seasons. He was named the AP's NFL Most Valuable Player in 1992 and 1994, and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXIX.

Several other athletes from various sports have also showcased their dance moves on 'Dancing With The Stars.' Former boxer Evander Holyfield was the first athlete to take part in 'DWTS,' during the show's first season, where he finished fifth. Alec Mazo and Kelly Monaco were the winners in the inaugural 'DWTS' season. Soon after, Jerry Rice became the first NFL player to compete on 'Dancing With The Stars' when he appeared in Season 2. Rice ended up as the runner-up to Drew Lachey. Next year, former NFL running back Emmitt Smith created history as he emerged as the first athlete to win the dance reality series. Now, fans await 'DWTS' Season 34, which is scheduled to premiere on September 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. Fans can also catch the new episodes the next day on Hulu.