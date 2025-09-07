Carrie Ann Inaba honors Len Goodman with touching throwback before 'DWTS' season 34

"We were just babies," the 'DWTS' judge wrote, as she reminisced about her time with the ballroom legend

They say legends never die, and a judge like the late Len Goodman is certainly unforgettable. Carrie Ann Inaba recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the legend with a throwback Instagram post, just days before the premiere of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34. Goodman, a celebrated ballroom dancer, dance teacher, and dance competition adjudicator, passed away at the age of 78 on April 22, 2023. At the time, he was surrounded by his wife, Sue, his son James, and his grandchildren, Alice and Dan.

Taking to Instagram on August 29, Inaba took a trip down memory lane, recalling the first time she sat alongside Goodman at the 'DWTS' judges panel. The Instagram picture shows her standing in the middle, accompanied by Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. "Look what I found. Len Goodman, @brunotonioliofficial, and I, in our very first press photos for @dancingwiththestars,” the 'DWTS' judge wrote as she reminisced about her time with Goodman at the popular reality TV show.

"We were just babies. (And I still love a good v neck and a hoop earring.) lol. It's incredible to think that 20 years have gone by. Thank you so much to ALL OF YOU - our #DWTSFAMILY. We love you. And we are grateful for you. And I hope we make you smile this season and give you joy and inspire you this Season 34," Inaba continued. Remembering the good times she has had over the year with her 'DWTS' family, Inaba added, "So much has changed over the years, but the heart of this show has stayed the same. Children have grown up watching us, and we've lost friends and family members along the way. But we are still going strong. And that's because we are one big dancing family."

Inaba's post resonated with fans, and several took to the comments section to express their love for the 'DWTS' family. "Incredible!! The best dance family," one user wrote. Echoing similar sentiments, another commented, "What a wonderful memory since day one. Miss seeing Len on DWTS.” Paying tribute to Goodman, a fan wrote, “Precious! Len is still and will always remain in our hearts." Goodman left ‘DWTS’ in December 2022, after completing his time on Season 31.

Notably, as per the Daily Mail, Goodman had predicted his own death. "My dad had the right idea. He loved gardening, and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79, so if I go the way of my dad, that'll be next year," he told the publication in a 2022 interview. Apart from his memorable stint with ‘DWTS,’ Goodman was also the head judge of Britain’s 'Strictly Come Dancing,' where he became known for his strict criticism and high expectations.