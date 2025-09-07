A beloved '80s star is all set to trade the big screen for the ballroom floor on 'DWTS' Season 34

Pro dancer Jenna Johnson is as excited as her fans for this unexpected pairing

‘Dancing with the Stars’ just dropped the full cast for Season 34, scheduled to hit the screens on September 16, ending days of fan speculations and debates. Among the many names that will deck the 'DWTS' stage this season, ranging from TikTok star Alix Earle to wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, one that stood out is Corey Feldman, the iconic child actor from the '80s, known for his roles in hits like 'Gremlins' and 'The Goonies'. The 54-year-old actor and musician's addition to the fan-favorite dance reality show has set fans abuzz with excitement.

Feldman's name was announced on 'Good Morning America' on September 3 during the full cast reveal. The actor was seen donning a purple suit, accompanied by a hat of the same color, in the Instagram video 'DWTS' posted showcasing this year's full lineup of celebrities and pro-dancers. Other names that featured included Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, Danielle Fishel, aka Topanga from the TGIF sitcom 'Boy Meets World', Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordan Chiles, talk show sidekick Andy Richter, and Dylan Efron.

Corey Feldman shot to fame as a child actor in the 1980s, for his stellar roles in films like 'The Goonies,' 'Stand by Me,' and 'The Lost Boys.' Having spent nearly five decades in Hollywood, he reinvented himself as a musician and activist after being open about his struggles with childhood abuse and addiction. He was also a part of the animated Disney movie, ‘The Fox and the Hound.’ Now, adding another feather to his cap, the 53-year-old has been paired with pro dancer Jenna Johnson to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. “Meet my partner for Season 34 COREY FELDMAN. Sooooo beyond excited to be back for my 14th season on @dancingwiththestars !! A dream come true to be back doing what I love the most,” Johnson posted on Instagram.

Soon after the 'DWTS' announcement, Feldman fans flooded the comments section with love and best wishes for the actor. “Corey looks like he’s going to be a blast,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “This is a STACKED cast!! Wow! First season in forever that I actually know everyone." “This season is going to be soo good!!!” Expressing a similar sentiment, another fan commented, “Literally can not wait to see Jenna’s choreography this season!!”

For those unversed, Johnson, paired with ‘The Bachelor’ fame Joey Graziadei, took the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 33. The other professional dancers for Season 34 include Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Mark Ballas, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart.