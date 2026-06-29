Taylor Sheridan's ‘Landman’ to finally win its first major award ahead of Season 3

'Landman' has been nominated for multiple awards at the Golden Globes, however, the series earned it's first major award now.

'Landman' Season 3 is gearing up for production to hit the Paramount+ screens, but even before that, the show has garnered an incredible honor in its kitty. The Taylor Sheridan show has been honored with the Academy of Country Music Film Award. The honor will be bestowed during its 19th ACM Honors event in Nashville in August. This award goes to projects that prominently incorporate country music into their soundtracks. The announcement was made on June 24 on the ACM Awards' official social media handles. This honor is special as it is one of the first that the show has received during its two-season run.

Despite multiple nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice, the critically acclaimed series could only manage to win Best Cast – Television Series at the 2026 Satellite Awards during its tenure. This ACM honor is not surprising at all, as the drama series frequently features country artists, much like other Sheridan shows. Some of the prominent artists the show has given a spotlight to include Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, George Strait, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, and Parker McCollum, according to Entertainment Weekly. The series’ stars, Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie, have also contributed to the show’s soundtrack.

'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Collie and Thornton’s musical collaboration continued throughout the show, culminating in the formation of Backbeat Troubadours. “We wrote a couple of songs [that] were kind of inspired by the area, that business world," Thornton said in 2024. "We'll see if they end up on anything. And maybe they will, maybe they won't, but they're at least there.” To further pursue their musical interests, the duo has signed with Big Machine Records. The actor duo reportedly helped compose 'Livin’ It Up Down In Texas,' performed by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and McCollum’s 'She’ll Dance For Whiskey.'

All three of these songs were featured in the show. In total, five tracks from the duo were compiled and released in 'Landman - Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume I).' The album also featured 10 additional songs from and inspired by the series. The duo and other country artists will remain integral to the show's upcoming third season, gears up to shoot. Season 3 will hopefully pick up with Tommy (Thornton) handling the trials and tribulations of his independent oil and cattle company, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. His rise to power in West Texas will definitely take center stage alongside some powerful soundtracks. The Paramount+ series also stars Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Mark Collie, and more in main roles.