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Billy Bob Thornton drops major ‘Landman’ Season 3 filming update: ‘We start at...’

With the second season ending in January, fans have been eager for updates on the third season. And, Thornton had some good news.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
A still of Billy Bob Thornton from 'Landman' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanplus)
A still of Billy Bob Thornton from 'Landman' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanplus)

'Landman' Season 3 is one of the most-awaited TV shows of 2026. The anticipation only gets higher after the dramatic ending in the Season 2 finale, coupled with Taylor Sheridan's slate of shows inching toward an end. While 'The Madison' ended a few weeks ago, and 'Marshals' is closing in on the finale, all eyes now turn to the other Sheridan shows in the offing. 'Landman' Season 2 was one of the marquee releases last year, and the oil drama was renewed for Season 3 a month after the second season's release. With the show ending in January, fans have been eager to lap up any new updates on the third season. And in what comes as good news, a new production update was revealed by none other than the lead actor, Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris on the show.

The update came from Thornton in the final minutes of Howie Mandeel's podcast. As Mandel wrapped up the podcast, he asked his listeners to catch the new season. Thornton responded with a quick: "We start season 3 at the end of August." It was the only detail the actor revealed about the third installment. This comes on the back of director Stephen Kay's update during The Hollywood Reporter's Directors in Focus event, saying, "We're cutting while we're shooting and so it'll hopefully be out soon." At the time of writing, there is no official release date or window pencilled yet. Keeping in mind the yearly release pattern, a fall window might be the most ideal. The new season will be a 10-episode affair. 

A still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)
Tommy Norris in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

By the end of the second season, Tommy Norris has slipped a few notches. He was forced to regroup after losing his position at M-Tex Oil and build a new company with a remaining group of loyalists. Season 3 is expected to pick up from that point where he attempts to get back into the game, where the fortunes swing wildly depending on oil prices, rival companies, and sometimes plain luck. Also in focus will be Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph), whose arc has seen a steady development in Season 2. On the reviews front, 'Landman' has been a hit with critics and audience, with an 80% overall score on Rotten Tomatoes. Most notably, the second season has a split take, with viewers giving it a 48% score while critics were far more positive at 83%.  Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

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