When and where to stream ‘Mortal Kombat II’ as Karl Urban's classic video game reboot sets digital release

It's an early release after the sequel to 2021's 'Mortal Kombat' hit cinemas on May 8.

'Mortal Kombat II' is officially hitting digital VoD platforms. It's an early release after the sequel to 2021's 'Mortal Kombat' hit cinemas on May 8. While the film opened to better critical reception, the moolah didn't necessarily meet expectations. At the time of writing, the Karl Urban-led video game-to-film adaptation has grossed $126 million worldwide on an $80 million production budget. Digital platforms like Fandango at Home and Apple TV have slated the film's digital release on June 9.

Tati Gabrielle in a still from 'Mortal Kombat II' (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Despite a promising opening in theaters in its opening weekend where it made $38.5M behind 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', the numbers nose-dived and has seen a dip since. The move to direct the film towards digital release definitely makes sense then. As for a streaming date, with the usual template of movies staying in theatrical release for at least 4 weeks before hitting VOD and streamers, 'Mortal Kombat II' will likely make its way to HBO Max sometime in July With a production budget of $80 million, Mortal Kombat II struggled to maintain its hold on the box office. Following a somewhat impressive $38.5-million debut (finishing in second place behind The Devil Wears Prada 2), the movie experienced a 65% drop in its second weekend.

Lewis Tan in a still from 'Mortal Kombat II' (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The 64% Rotten Tomatoes score indicated an improvement in quality between the two films, but the tough competition at the box office, combined with the long wait between the first movie and this sequel, resulted in a less-than-stellar financial performance. It currently has a total of $126 million at the box office, so it only makes sense that the movie is being released on digital platforms just a month after its theatrical release. Directed by Simon McQuoid, based on a script by Jeremy Slater, the new film features fan-favorites with Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn. Rounding up the cast was Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, and CJ Bloomfield as Baraka, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, and Tati Gabrielle as Jade.