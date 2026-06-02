David Leitch's ‘How to Rob a Bank’ gets major release update along with thrilling trailer

Starring Nicholas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz in the lead, the film is slated to be one of the biggest releases this fall.

David Leitch is back, and his latest is a heist thriller. After major success with 'John Wick,' 'Deadpool 2,' and 'Bullet Train,' Leitch's upcoming feature 'How To Rob A Bank' is a slick heist film. Starring Nicholas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz, the film is slated to be one of the biggest releases this fall. Amazon MGM Studios also dropped the trailer for the latest flick, showcasing Hoult in a new, sinister look. The film releases in cinemas on September 4.

Zoe Kravitz in a still from 'How To Rob A Bank' (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

"The success rate of an armed rob*ery is 9/10," says Hoult's character in the film, as he explains how a group of influencers planning to rob a bank will stream it live for the world to see. The clip suggests the robbers operate under their own moral code (they leave a pregnant woman unharmed, and also leave her with a wad of notes for the unborn child's college fund). Kravitz is introduced as a hacker under house arrest, whom the cops go to for help in tracking down the bank-robbing influencers. Quite simply, 'How To Rob A Bank' centers on a group of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists. Starring alongside Hoult and Kravitz are Pete Davidson, Rhenzy Feliz, John C. Reilly, Christian Slater, Tati Gabrielle, and Young Mazino. Leitch, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, and Kelly McCormick serve as producers. Ben Ormand and Mark Bianculli serve as the executive producers.

John C. Reilly in a still from 'How To Rob A Bank' (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The official logline reads: "A crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs – and their most ambitious heist yet." The film is the latest to follow the same theme as 'LifeHack,' which centers on four young adults who devise a plan to steal cryptocurrencies from a tech billionaire. The film joins a growing list of high-profile heist projects, including the upcoming Ocean's prequel and Michael B. Jordan's take on 'The Thomas Crown Affair.' As for Hoult, the trailer comes after he made headlines with his latest update on 'Man of Tomorrow', the sequel to 2025's 'Superman.' He reprises his role as Lex Luthor in the 2027 film.