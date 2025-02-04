David Spade calls out Jimmy Fallon’s annoying TV habit and he’s not alone: "I'll tell the story..."

Over the years, Jimmy Fallon has experienced some seriously awkward moments on his talk show. During a 2015 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Emmy-nominated actor and stand-up comedian David Spade appeared as a guest. In the episode, Fallon asked Spade, "Do you remember your first ever Tonight Show?" In his response, Spade said, "Yeah, because this is the new Tonight Show." At that point, Fallon interrupted Spade mid-conversation and quipped, "That's correct."

"I don't know if you knew this—this is new," Spade shared. Soon after, Fallon chimed in unexpectedly, "This is the new. I had an idea." Spade added, "You're the 19th host." Fallon again barged into the conversation and said, "The 19th host. That's right—before me, it was almost James." Spade explained, "Carson wasn't even the first one but I squeaked on." At that point, Fallon interjected abruptly by saying, "You did stand up." For the unversed, Johnny Carson hosted 'The Tonight Show' for nearly 30 years from 1962 to 1992.

It seemed like Spade was fed up with Fallon, as the latter kept cutting him off after every sentence. Finally, Spade said, 'I'll tell the story.' Soon after, Fallon and the studio audience burst into laughter. Then, Fallon jumped out of his seat pretended to wrap up the show, and walked off the set. Right after, Fallon came back on the set and jokingly remarked, "It is a talk show as you were saying. I'm kidding. I'm sorry. I'm listening," to which Spade replied, "It is a talk show. Not a listen show. I'm kidding—this is why you're one of my best friends." Fallon wrapped up the funny conversation by saying, "This is fun."

This is not the first time that a celebrity guest has called out Fallon for his interruptive behavior during interviews. In July 2016, Margot Robbie appeared on an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to promote her DC Comics film 'Suicide Squad.' Then, Fallon asked for details about a scene where Robbie stayed underwater for a long time and whether any CGI was used. As soon as Robbie started to answer the question, Fallon cut her off mid-sentence and bombarded her with many follow-up questions. Ultimately, the two got to the end of the conversation but it took Robbie around three minutes to answer the question that should have probably taken a couple of seconds.

Before this, Fallon even interrupted Grammy winner Taylor Swift during an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that aired in August 2014. As per The Things, Swift had enough of Fallon's disruptions and she subtly clapped back at him saying, "See where I'm going with this at least. Nobody ever listens to me." Shortly afterward, Fallon responded by saying, "You're not even looking at me." At the end of the day, Fallon just made the whole situation more awkward for himself as well as Swift. Fallon has been serving as the host of the NBC talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' since the time it premiered on February 17, 2014.