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What is Sydney Sweeney doing after ‘Euphoria’ Season 3? Inside her new production house’s horror project

Sydney Sweeney was recently seen playing Cassie Howard in a popular show ‘Euphoria’ Season 3.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 42 MINUTES AGO
A still of Sydney Sweeney from the premiere of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sydney_sweeney)
A still of Sydney Sweeney from the premiere of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sydney_sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney became the breakout star of HBO's award-winning drama series, 'Euphoria,' which recently ended its run after three seasons on May 31. Her character, the naive and ultimate people-pleaser Cassie Howard, raised eyebrows with her storyline in Season 3, which saw her turn into an online influencer and make several morally ambiguous decisions in her bid to become famous. Now, the 28-year-old starlet has added another project to her rising career. On June 2, Deadline exclusively reported that Sweeney is set to play the leading role of Katrina Van Tassel in the feature film adaptation of Lindsey Anderson Beer's debut novel 'Hollow.' 

The novel is slated to be published in the fall of 2027 by Putnam (an imprint of Penguin Random House), which snagged the book before it headed for auction. It has been described as a bold reimagination of the classic short story 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' and will focus on Tassel's perspective. Beer is set to take over directing duties for the upcoming project and will also write the screenplay from her own novel. She made her directorial debut in 2023's supernatural horror film 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.' LuckyChap will produce, alongside Beer for Lab Brew banner and Sweeney under her Honey Trap banner. The project also marks the first official film for Sweeney's production company, launched on June 1, as per Deadline. However, a release date for the movie has not been announced, as of this writing.

An image of Sydney Sweeney as Cassie from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
An image of Sydney Sweeney as Cassie from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

Washington Irving's 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' was published in 1820 and soon became an icon of American literature. The gothic tale, set in the Dutch settlement of Sleepy Hollow, centers on the superstitious schoolteacher Ichabod Crane's rivalry with the charismatic Brom 'Bones' Van Brunt to win the affections of a wealthy farmer's daughter, Tassel. However, Crane mysteriously disappears into the night after a mysterious encounter with the Headless Horseman, leaving Tassel to marry Bones. The classic story has been adapted for the big screen four times, with Tim Burton's 1999 film 'Sleepy Hollow' being its latest adaptation. The movie featured Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane, Casper Van Dien as Brom Van Brunt, and Christina Ricci as Katrina Van Tassel. The film was a critical and commercial success and even won the Academy Award for 'Best Art Direction.' 

A still from the 1999 film 'Sleepy Hollow' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Sleepy Hollow)
A still from the 1999 film 'Sleepy Hollow' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Sleepy Hollow)

Moreover, Beer's novel is a retelling of the classic love triangle from Tassel's point of view, portraying her as a "central figure in a dangerous mystery and seductive supernatural love triangle. The story blends gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue, and erotic thriller elements into a contemporary, high-concept reinvention of the classic tale." According to sources, the novel has generated significant buzz and sparked major industry competition soon after its submission. 'Hollow' will hit the film market this week and is expected to start a bidding war.

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