'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Here's how you can watch Tom Holland's latest movie before official release

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' releases on July 31, but there's a chance for fans to catch the film two days earlier

There's good news for fans who have been eagerly waiting for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. The new MCU film is slated to release on July 31, but you can catch it two days earlier, before its wide theatrical release. The catch: Fans must have an Amazon Prime membership to buy tickets through the company's deal with Fandango for exclusive and special screenings. The movie will be available to watch in select theaters nationwide.

A screenshot of Tom Holland during the filming of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)

At the time of writing, the tickets have not yet been released, but fans can be notified by clicking the Notify Me button when logging in to their Amazon accounts. Per Engadget, Amazon announced the offer on its site as part of its Prime Day announcements, which run from June 23 to June 26. The membership is priced at $15 per month or $139 per year, and it also includes a free 30-day trial. The latest film marks a new beginning for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he devotes himself to crime-fighting full-time.

A screenshot from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Marvel Studios)

Four years have passed since the events of 'No Way Home,' and Parker is now a young adult, navigating life problems while putting away the villains terrorizing the city. Things start looking grim for the web-slinger when the demands on him intensify, and he undergoes a dramatic physical change as he battles a new nemesis who proves to be one of the greatest threats he's ever faced. The official synopsis reads, "Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. To take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!''

A screenshot from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image credit: Marvel)

Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk round up the cast alongside Sadi Sink. The cast includes returning favorites such as Zendaya as MJ, Batalon as Ned, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. 'Brand New Day' is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor serve as producers with Louis D’Esposito and David Cain as EPs.