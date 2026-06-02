When will 'Office Romance' release? Jennifer Lopez turns heads with her remarks on Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez's chemistry with Brett Goldstein in 'Office Romance,' has the fans excited especially after Lopez's comments on Goldstein.

If there's one genre where Jennifer Lopez reigns supreme, it is definitely the genre of romantic comedies. The 56-year-old star is finally returning to her rom-com roots with the upcoming Netflix movie 'Office Romance,' alongside Brett Goldstein. The upcoming summer rom-com will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday. Goldstein also co-wrote the film, which is directed by Ol Parker of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' fame. A PEOPLE magazine report mentioned that Lopez “had a great time filming” the upcoming movie with Goldstein and is "excited for people to see the movie," as revealed by a source close to the production.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Film Magic | Brianna Bryson)

The official Netflix synopsis of the movie reads, "The summer movie follows workaholics Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a perfectionist CEO, whose employees are scared to even breathe around her, and Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein), the company's ambitious new lawyer, who fall hard for each other at work. Despite their insatiable chemistry, the colleagues try to keep their relationship as professional as possible. But longing boardroom glances soon become raunchy island romps, and Jackie finds herself in danger of losing her company." Apart from the leading pair, 'Office Romance' also stars Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Betty Gilpin, and Bradley Whitford, among others. Furthermore, Lopez has also praised Goldstein, describing him as her favorite rom-com leading man.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in a still from 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Netflix)

The film also reunites Lopez with Edward James Olmos, who famously played her father in the 1997 biopic 'Selena,' and reprises the role in the upcoming movie. Andrew Swett, Aaron Ryder, Benny Medina, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas have produced the movie in association with Goldstein, Lopez, and writer Joe Kelly, who co-wrote the script with Goldstein. In an interview with Tudum, Goldstein reflected on how the characters' camaraderie felt unmistakably authentic on set. The 'Ted Lasso' star further added, "Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked, hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”

Furthermore, the source also revealed that "Her (Lopez) flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him," further adding that Lopez is "in a great place on her own right now, though, and doesn't need a relationship to feel happy.” Fans of Lopez are delighted to see her step back into her rom-com shoes and have expressed their approval of her pairing with Goldstein. Several fans took to Instagram to share their excitement over the pairing. One fan wrote, "The Power Of JLO.”👑" while another commented, "Aww he wrote a script for you and he’s a fan? Date him Jen!!! 🫶 @jlo". A third fan remarked, "Everyone cares about you!! ❤️❤️".