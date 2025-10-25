Is ‘Grown Ups 3’ really happening? Adam Sandler teases major update after a decade: ‘Everybody’s working on…’

More than a decade after the last film, Sandler and his comedy crew could be gearing up for another round of summer chaos.

Adam Sandler may soon be reuniting with his old comedy pals for another laugh-filled adventure. The actor and comedian, who headlined the beloved ‘Grown Ups’ films, recently dropped a promising update about the long-rumored third installment of the hit comedy franchise. The original ‘Grown Ups,’ released in 2010, was a massive box office success, raking in over $270 million worldwide. Its 2013 sequel, ‘Grown Ups 2,’ also proved a hit with audiences, bringing in more than $200 million despite mixed reviews. Both films followed a group of childhood friends played by Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider.

They all reunited for the July 4 weekend filled with family antics, nostalgia, and wild humor. Now, more than ten years later, fans are once again buzzing with excitement over whispers that ‘Grown Ups 3’ might finally happen. According to Movieweb, a new production listing recently hinted that filming could begin as early as February in Vancouver. It sparked speculation that the beloved crew could soon return to the big screen. When Us Weekly caught up with Sandler at the AFI Fest premiere of his new film ‘Jay Kelly’ at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, the comedian addressed the rumors directly. However, he stopped short of confirming anything concrete.

“You know what? I don’t know what’s going to happen… if we’re just trying to do a lot of stuff,” Sandler said, laughing. “I would love it. We’d love it. Everybody’s working on stuff. To be with those guys would be incredible. I had the best time making both those movies, but we don’t know what the hell is happening quite yet.” While Sandler remains cautiously optimistic, he isn’t the only one hinting at a possible reunion. Earlier this year, James also fanned the flames of hope when asked by The Direct whether ‘Grown Ups 3’ was still a possibility.

“I think there have been [talks],” James admitted. “And I think, yeah, you can keep hope alive. I can say that. I would keep a lot of hope alive. And I think it’s happening — something’s happening. I can say that.” For now, neither Sony Pictures nor Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, has officially confirmed the project. But given the popularity of the ‘Grown Ups’ franchise’ and the cast’s clear enthusiasm for working together again, the idea of one more round of summer chaos feels more likely than ever.

If ‘Grown Ups 3’ does move forward, it would mark the latest collaboration among one of Hollywood’s most loyal comedy ensembles. With Sandler balancing both heartfelt dramas and nostalgic comedies in recent years, fans are hoping this long-awaited sequel will bring back the goofy fun that made the original films so iconic. Until then, audiences can only keep their fingers crossed and, as James put it, “keep a lot of hope alive.”