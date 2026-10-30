Walton Goggins hints at major ‘Fallout’ Season 3 filming milestone with cryptic post

The Ghoul actor drove through the California desert to mark the end of his work on the season

Walton Goggins has wrapped up shooting on ‘Fallout’ Season 3 and celebrated by posting a video to Instagram showing him driving through the California desert in a convertible car while lip-syncing to Led Zeppelin’s ‘Ramble On.’ The accompanying caption read, “Just took it off for the last time.. Season 3… Gatdamn this felt good. I wish this road or this song would never end. Gonna miss you California… til the next time.” Notably, ‘The White Lotus’ star plays Cooper Howard in the series, the film star who became The Ghoul.

Now, the phrase “last time” has left viewers wondering if Season 3 will be the end of the series, or if it will be Goggins’s last time as The Ghoul. However, the actor has yet to clarify what the caption actually means, and Prime Video has yet to confirm if it is the last season or if there will be a fourth season. Production for the show first started back in April 2024, and then Season 3 was ordered in May 2025, months ahead of Season 2 premiering in December 2025.

Filming for ‘Fallout’ Season 3 started back in June in Los Angeles, meaning Goggins’ post is roughly four months into filming. In a recent memoir signing, Kyle MacLachlan (Hank MacLean) told a fan that they had another month of filming to do and the season probably would come out in May or June, per GamesRadar. This was a few weeks before Goggins’ post. Prime Video has yet to announce when it will be released.

A still from ‘Fallout’ Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)

Season 3 brings new actors Aaron Paul, Manny Jacinto, Emily Mortimer and Thomasin McKenzie. Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean), Aaron Moten (Maximus) and Frances Turner (Barb) are returning. The Season 2 finale aired in early February and ended with The Ghoul heading out to Colorado to find his wife Barb and daughter Janey.

Goggins is set to next appear in Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Miami Vice ‘85.’ He plays a henchman to John Leguizamo’s cartel king alongside Michael B. Jordan (Ricardo Tubbs) and Austin Butler (Sonny Crockett). The Universal film will start production later this year and is set for release on May 19, 2028.