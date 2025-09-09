Is Emma Slater leaving 'DWTS'? Pro-dancer's cryptic post just days after cast reveal sparks major concern

Just days ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 premiere, fans are freaking out over Emma Slater‘s latest social media post

Is Emma Slater retiring from 'Dancing with the Stars'? This is a question fans have been asking since Sunday, September 7, after the globally celebrated dancer put up a cryptic post on social media. “Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime, you never know when your time is up so I’m gunna love it every single day,” the 'DWTS' pro-dancer wrote on TikTok and Instagram, sharing a video of herself dressed in formal attire, walking around what appeared to be a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ practice hall. She ends the video by pointing her finger toward a wall carrying an insignia of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Slater's posts garnered immense reaction in no time, with fans expressing concern over the future of their favorite dancer on 'DWTS'. “Anyone else come to the comments hoping someone would explain this video because you’re not sure what’s happening?” a confused fan commented. “Did her partner have to drop out?” wrote another. A third fan, however, appeared optimistic, writing, “I think she's just pointing to the dwts sign and expressing her appreciation.” The confusion is understandable as pros don’t find out their fate on the show until weeks before the season kicks off, and this year, Slater’s ex-husband, Sasha Farber, found himself excluded from the case, as per Parade.

Continuing with the speculation, one fan wrote, “I was like ummmm is this a goodbye message?!!” “Did her partner Andy Richter pull out of the show, so she doesn’t have a replacement?” another commented. “Why does this feel like a goodbye video? yet the season hasn’t event started yet,” another netizen wrote. Echoing similar sentiments, a fan wrote, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IM PANICKING.” However, many others believe that Slater was simply appreciating her time on the new season of ‘DWTS.’ “Theres a good chance this is just emma being a millennial while were [sic] thinking somethings wrong,” a TikTok comment read. “YALLLLL emma is just feeling super grateful and there’s NOTHING wrong with it, this season hasn’t even started yet so nothing to worry about !!!” another user wrote.

For the unversed, Slater started her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey back in March 2012. This was during the fourteenth season of the reality show. In her first season, Slater not only showcased her talents on stage but also choreographed the opening dance numbers. Later, she went on to host the 'DWTS' live tour. In the upcoming season, she has been paired with Richter, a globally acclaimed actor, comedian, and writer. Richter is best known for his stints on ‘Late Night’, ‘The Tonight Show’, and ‘CONAN’, where he shares the stage with Conan O'Brien. He has also been a part of Hollywood outings such as ‘Elf' and ‘Madagascar.’

As per the ‘DWTS’ Season 34 cast reveal, showcased on ‘Good Morning America,’ the other celebs who will grace the stage include Jen Affleck with partner Jan Ravnik, Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with partner Ezra Sosa, Baron Davis with partner Britt Stewart, Alix Earle with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach, Corey Feldman with partner Jenna Johnson, Danielle Fishel with partner Pasha Pashkov, Elaine Hendrix with partner Alan Bersten, Scott Hoying with partner Rylee Arnold, Robert Irwin with partner Witney Carson, Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong, and Whitney Leavitt with partner Mark Ballas. ‘DWTS’ Season 34 will premiere on September 16.