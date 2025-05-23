DWTS' Emma Slater hints at a new cast reveal — and fans think they've figured it out: 'It's Taylor...'

'Dancing With The Stars' pro dancer Emma Slater is spilling the beans on the new cast member set to join Robert Irwin for Season 34. On May 22, Slater took to her Instagram page and revealed that the new cast member of 'DWTS' Season 34 will be announced the next morning on the talk show 'Good Morning America', and she even asked the fans of the ABC dance competition to drop their guesses in the comments section. "Tomorrow, Dancing With The Stars is releasing the name of another celebrity that's going to be on the show for Season 34, and they're doing it on GMA. This has all been posted, so it's all out there and it's public news," Slater said in the video, as per Entertainment Now.

While sharing the big news, Slater further added, "I would love to know who you think it is. There have actually been tons of rumors online, so it'll be very interesting to see whether you're right! Write in the comments. I would love to see. Soon after, the fans started making their guesses in the comments. One social media user wrote, "I’m choosing to believe the Taylor or Taylor Lautner rumor because I would LOVE that." Another user echoed the same sentiments by commenting, "I have a slight feeling it's Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner lol they have been posting a bit with some of the pros ❤️."

Followed by a third user who placed their bets on the 'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner and penned, "I hope it’s @taylorlautner! Would be awesome if they had his wife Taylor on as well and we could see a husband and wife compete against each other 😊." Another fan heard some buzz about Ryan Guzman and commented, "I heard Ryan Guzman from 9-1-1, and that would be awesome!" A user declared, "Aaron Tviet! We need a Broadway star on the show!" A user went on to say, "I’m not going to lie, I want to see Britney Spears 😆."

It appears that the fans of the show were way off, as the celebrity announced on 'Good Morning America' was none other than TikTok sensation Alix Earle. As per E! News, while having a chat with 'GMA' anchors Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan, Earle exclaimed, "I've always been a fan of 'Dancing with the Stars,' I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma and she'd always say, 'Maybe one day you could be on there.'"

Earle, who danced competitively in high school, further added, "I was so in love with dance. I’m ready to challenge myself, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. So it was a very obvious answer to say yes." For the unversed, let us share with you that Earle shot to fame on the popular video-sharing app TikTok in 2022 after she shared insights about her breakup from professional MLB player, Tyler Wade. Around the same time, Earle candidly spoke about her relatable struggles with cystic acne. In the last few years, Earle has gained 7.5 million followers on TikTok and over 1 billion likes on her videos. And now, Earle is ready to hit the dance floor on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34.