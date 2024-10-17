'The Masked Singer' judges left stunned after Dust Bunny unveiled

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 contestant Dust Bunny was late-night star Andy Richter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Episode 4, the celebrity behind the Dust Bunny mask was revealed to be none other than Andy Richter. The judging panel of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora were in complete shock at the latest unmasking on the Fox singing show.

In the episode titled 'Sports Night,' which aired on Wednesday, October 16, Dust Bunny treated fans to a soulful rendition of Neil Diamond's hit song 'Sweet Caroline.'During the performance, men dressed in all-black attire presented a pair of ice skates, tying into Dust Bunny's sports shoe clue. “Well, my attitude in this competition is to burn through it in a blaze of glory," he said. Following the spectacular performance, the panelists made several guesses, speculating that Dust Bunny could be Jay Reno, John C Reilly, and Will Ferrell. However, none of the judges could identify the voice of the celebrity disguised behind the Dust Bunny mask.

Andy Richter was unmasked as Dusk Bunny on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (@fox)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 singer Andy Richter reveals secret ambition

During the 'Sports Night' episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, actor, comedian, writer, and talk show announcer Andy Richter revealed that singing had long been one of his hidden dreams. “Singing has always been a secret ambition of mine," he shared in his clue package.

"When I was a rookie who first got into the biz, I had a super important job: Making coffee. Until I was asked to stand in for a person to test the lighting, and wouldn’t you know it, apparently I had a face for TV. Since then, I’ve collected quite a list of co-stars. Anne Hathaway, David Bowie, even Marlon Brando. Though no one’s ever seen that footage!” he further added.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 singer Andy Richter has always been passionate about singing (YouTube/@themaskedsinger)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 singer Andy Richter is Conan O'Brien's sidekick

For the unversed, Andy Richter rose to fame after appearing on popular late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien's talk shows including 'Late Night' and 'The Tonight Show' on NBC. In addition to this, he also served as Conan's sidekick on the show titled 'Conan' on TBS. The Illinois native bagged his first show 'Andy Richter Controls the Universe' in 2002 which ran for two seasons. Since then, he has hosted many gameshows such as 'Team Coco Presents the Conan Writers Live Now', 'Step Up', and 'Big Fan.'

Andy's television credits include 'Malcolm in the Middle', 'Will and Grace', 'True Jackson, VP', and 'Arrested Development' among many others. Along with this, he also voiced the character of Mort for 'All Hail King Julien' and 'The Penguins of Madagascar'. Recently, he has been busy hosting his podcast, 'The Three Questions with Andy Richter' which he began in 2019.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 singer Andy Richter is Conan O'Brien's sidekick (YouTube/@themaskedsinger)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.