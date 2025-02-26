Jim Parsons gets handsy with Conan O’Brien’s co-host in bizarre TV moment: "He has a good..."

Andy Richter had plans of his own after Jim Parsons shared a behind-the-scenes 'Big Bang Theory' story

When a big star like Jim Parsons, best known for 'The Big Bang Theory', teamed up with legends like Conan O’Brien for an interview, we knew things were going to get downright hilarious purely based on their sense of humor and we were not disappointed at all. But with both stars being equally entertaining, this interview took an unexpected turn (in a fun way) especially when Parsons found himself with one of O’Brien’s longtime sidekicks, Andy Richter lying on his lap, ready to get spanked!

In 2013, Parsons appeared on 'Conan', and during the interview, he got unexpectedly close to Richter. At one point, O’Brien asked Parsons if the cast of 'The Big Bang Theory' received advance notice when they had to do embarrassing scenes. Parsons explained that they usually got very little warning. However, he admitted that there was one scene he refused to do. He shared that he was once asked to wear a version of Princess Leia’s bikini but declined. Parsons then recounted filming a well-known scene from the show’s sixth season, in the 2012 episode titled, 'The Fish Guts Displacement.' In this episode, his character, Sheldon Cooper, spanks his girlfriend, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), as per Slash Film.

Since he hadn’t practiced his facial expressions or body language for the scene, Parsons struggled to get through it without laughing. He explained, “So, I was getting frustrated and we kept having to do take after take because I kept laughing, which was kind of rare for me.” Despite the difficulties, Parsons was fully prepared when it came to making the right sound for the spanking scene. His technique became a topic of discussion, leading to a spontaneous moment with Richter, who decided to participate by lying across Parsons’ lap so the actor could show the technique. Parsons even said, "He has a good butt for this."

Parsons tried it once but wasn’t happy with the result. He gave Richter another slap and this time was more satisfied with the sound. While discussing the scene, Parsons explained that originally, the spanking was supposed to happen off-camera. He described how he focused on making the right sound effect, “This was something that we were working on all week, that was going to happen off-camera. It was gonna be more of a, you know, like a noise thing that happened and, and she and they would, the 'Oh my', you know? The viewer would imagine it and that's how we rehearsed it.”

Jim Parsons attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

Parsons also revealed that on the night of filming, he and co-star Bialik learned that the scene would be performed on-camera instead. This last-minute change left him unsure of how to act it out, “The night of the taping, we get to that final scene and they start saying, 'It's going to be on camera', which I'm, I'm fine with. I don't mind spanking somebody, but I can't tell you how hard it was to do. When you're concentrating on making the noise all week, it's like doing a radio play. Once the camera was on me and I realize, 'I haven't, I haven't worked at all on what my face or the rest of my. I don't know how to handle myself during this,'” FandomWire reported.