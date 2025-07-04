'Dancing with the Stars' pros hint at something big, fans speculate it to be a new A-list cast member

“What’s the thing you know?” Julianne reacted: “Oh no. I can’t tell you until you tell me what you know.”

'Dancing With the Stars' dance pros Derek and Julianne Hough are hinting at something widely exciting without giving any clues. The siblings were dressed to kill in the Instagram reel captioned, "Know some things but can’t share… yet." Derek looked dapper in a champagne-colored suit with a white shirt and matching formal pants. Julianne, on the other hand, sparkled in a silver sequin embellished sleeveless gown. In the video, they can be seen mouthing the famed dialogue sequence from the hit sitcom 'Friends'. “Do you know something?” Derek said dramatically, imitating Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as he entered his sister's vanity room. “I might know something,” he continued while she responded in Rachel's style (Jennifer Aniston): “I might know something, too.”

As per Entertainment Now, their hilarious enactment continued, “What’s the thing you know?” Julianne reacted: “Oh no. I can’t tell you until you tell me what you know.”Derek responded: “I can’t tell you what I know.” The dance pro mischievously repeated what her brother emphasized: “Well, then I can’t tell you what I know.” The clip came to an end with Derek agreeing to make a truce: "Ok Fine," he said. Fans went completely overboard after the video went viral; they put forth crazy theories about a 'Friends' member possibly joining the latest cast, or a famous 'Twilight' star being roped in to compete in the ballroom, or three-time winning dance pro-Mark Ballas joining as a judge.

"Mark is joining as a judge! I'm calling it now," a viewer commented under the post. "And y'all finally getting Jennifer Aniston on the show?" a fan remarked excitedly. "I'm just waiting for the announcement of the Lautners joining!" a netizen guessed. "Mark Ballas is the 4th permanent judge on DWTS, or it better be a Friends cast member," an online user chimed in. However, the siblings could also possibly be hinting at their new venture - a dance tour titled 'Ovation by DanceOne.' "Today, the two might be the most recognizable dancers in popular culture. But their next project shifts the spotlight away from their own dancing and shines it on students instead," the caption in their latest Instagram post reads.

The post explains that Derek and Julianne have partnered with DanceOne for a competition based on ballroom and commercial dance. Their venture is expected to launch during the fall season. Meanwhile, DWTS season 34 is also premiering around the same time. Four cast members have been announced so far: wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle, and 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ' stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. As per Entertainment Weekly, the recent news came in during the SLMW reunion special, where host Nick Viall announced, "We are almost out of time, but I promised you all a big surprise and I got it right here," Viall said. "Tonight, we are gonna be announcing who is gonna be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars. I heard most of you auditioned recently while filming season 3. I mean, I gotta know who wants it the most."