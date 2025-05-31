‘DWTS’ boss just set the record straight on those judge replacement rumors, and we have mixed feelings

After Len Goodman’s passing, the judges stayed the same — but is it time for ‘DWTS’ to mix it up?

Every season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ comes with its own set of celebrities, surprises, and challenges. However, one thing that remained consistent throughout the years was its judges’ panel. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have been judging the dance competition since season 1. Len Goodman, who died in April 2023, joined them for Seasons 1 to 20, 22 to 28, and 30 and 31. The show’s current host and former pro, Julianne Hough, was part of the judging panel for seasons 19 to 21, 23, and 24. The latest season 33 of ‘DWTS’ has Julianne’s brother Derek Hough on board as a judge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

The six-time Mirrorball champion has been part of the panel since season 29, but Inaba and Tonioli have consistently been ‘DWTS’ judges. In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Ryan O’Dowd addressed the concern about whether the show will ever see a completely new judging panel. “I think the panel we have now is one of the best mixes of everything you could want,” he said. He gave a shout-out to Inaba and Tonioli for being a “huge” part of the show and helping it grow over the years. “I’m unbelievably grateful to still have ’em on the panel today,” he added. Tonioli is known for his energetic and bizarre antics on the show. When asked whether it made his “toes curl,” O’Dowd denied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC (@abc)

The producer further revealed that his five and seven-year-old sons do impressions of the long-time judge, teasing that he’s a huge deal in his household. “He’s their absolute favorite. So yes, but that’s what makes Bruno Bruno,” O’Dowd said, defending Tonioli. He went on to praise the judge, saying he always knows how to keep everyone on their toes. The producer also praised the judge’s “unbelievable” antics and wardrobe. O’Dowd declared that Tonioli’s energy matches the performances, making it more exciting. “That is not easy to do. He’s a pro in his own right,” he added. ‘DWTS’ season 33 concluded with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson winning the championship trophy in November 2024.

The beloved ABC dance competition was renewed for season 34 earlier this year and has already been creating hype. Although the complete list of celebrity participants is yet to be unveiled, the show has confirmed its first two contestants. Robert Irwin, wildlife conservationist and TV presenter, will join the show’s 34th season. The son of late Steve Irwin is set to follow in his sister Bindi’s footsteps, who lifted the trophy in ‘DWTS’ season 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Speaking to Extra at the Steve Irwin Gala on May 10, Robert revealed that joining the beloved dance competition has been on his bucket list for a while. “I've been thinking about it for 10 years. Literally, since Bindi did it,” he told the outlet. Another confirmed contestant for the upcoming season is social media star Alix Earle. While chatting on ABC’s talk show ‘Good Morning America’, she revealed that the only dancing experience she has is from her high school. But with ‘DWTS’, she’s ready to “challenge” herself.