‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ gets a disappointing update after 20 seasons

Season 20 had already finished filming by the time Paramount+ made its call on the BAU drama

Paramount+ has confirmed that ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ will conclude with its 20th season next year, Variety reports. The finale will air in 2027, but no premiere date has been given. The Season 5 finale of the streaming revival will end the franchise after 15 seasons on CBS. The show has now aired 364 episodes after Season 19, and the Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) has been on our screens since 2005.

A still from ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Paramount+ gave the show a Season 20 renewal in March before Season 19 even began. However, Deadline reports that Season 20 wrapped filming earlier this fall, meaning there won’t be a proper conclusion. The decision to end the show came after the previous Paramount+ regime recommended renewing Season 20. Former Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman, who left last week, told the outlet in August that she and her team were “huge fans” of the show and would be happy to do more shows like this.

Showrunner Erica Messer, who has been attached to the show for years, told Variety, “It’s hard to put into words what ‘Criminal Minds’ has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five. While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors, and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept ‘Criminal Minds’ going for two decades. We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together.”

A still from ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

The BAU has survived cancellations previously. The original show was canceled by CBS after its 15th season in February 2020. This was meant to be the final season. However, Paramount+ revived the show with ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’ The show returned with Season 16 premiering on November 24, 2022. The show is now running 10 episodes per season. The season kicked off with an UnSub portrayed by Zach Gilford. He used the pandemic to create a network of other serial killers. Two spinoffs have also been created within the franchise: ‘Suspect Behavior’ and ‘Beyond Borders.’ Fast forward to 2026, and Season 19 premiered on May 28. The show welcomed guest stars Connor Storrie, Justin Kirk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Clark Gregg, Paul F. Tompkins, Cress Williams, and Kofi Siriboe. New episodes aired weekly until the finale on July 23. Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau), Aisha Tyler, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster star in Season 20 along with Vangsness. Previous seasons of the revival are available on Paramount+.