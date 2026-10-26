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‘Coven Academy’ gets exciting Season 2 update just weeks after premiere

‘Coven Academy’ has a Season 2 update as Disney shares the teen drama’s streaming figures.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 27 MINUTES AGO
Ora Duplass, Malina Pauli Weissman and Jordan Leftwich in a still from ‘Coven Academy’ (Cover Image Source: Disney)
Ora Duplass, Malina Pauli Weissman and Jordan Leftwich in a still from ‘Coven Academy’ (Cover Image Source: Disney)

‘Coven Academy’ packs its magic into a school schedule with a difference. The supernatural teen drama unfolds across 21 short chapters, with episodes running as little as 10 minutes. Its students include witches, warlocks, and a newly turned vampire. Just weeks after its October debut, the supernatural drama has news for fans wondering what comes next.

Disney announced on October 26 that ‘Coven Academy’ has been renewed for Season 2. The decision comes a little over three weeks after the show premiered on Freeform on October 1. The full first season arrived on Disney+ and Hulu the following day. Creator Tim Federle, whose credits include ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ will continue as an executive producer for the second season. The announcement does not include a Season 2 premiere date.

According to Disney, Season 1 accumulated 20.3 million hours watched globally on Disney+ and Hulu during its first three weeks. Separately, the opening chapter generated more than 30 million views after being released on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. According to Nielsen, half of teens ages 12–17 watched alongside an adult, as did nearly two-thirds of children ages 6–11. The co-viewing figures were reported alongside the premiere-weekend rankings.

The official logline describes the story: “In the haunted heart of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal, and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect their city, and themselves.”

Malina Pauli Weissman and Malachi Barton in a scene from ‘Coven Academy’ (Image Source: Disney)

Malina Pauli Weissman stars as Briar, with Malachi Barton as Jake and Jordan Leftwich as Sasha. Ora Duplass plays Tegan, while Louis Thresher portrays Ollie. Tiffani Thiessen appears as the school’s head, Miss Graves. Devon Sawa guest-stars as warlock professor Mr. Cole.

Federle’s Chorus Boy Productions produces the series in association with Disney Kids & Family. Season 1’s executive producers also include Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North-Reist. For viewers, the complete first season is available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, and Freeform on Demand.

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