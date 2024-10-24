'Agatha All Along' gets rid of a major threat but hold on — the Coven's fight is far from over

If you think Agatha All Along's villains have finally been outsmarted, we're sorry to tell you that the show has outsmarted you with a new twist

This article contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 7

THE WITCHES' ROAD: In 'Agatha All Along' Episode 7, titled 'Death's Hand in Mine,' a significant threat to Agatha Harkness and her coven is finally put to rest. The Salem Seven, who have been pursuing the witches since the beginning of their journey along The Witches' Road, meet their shocking demise. While this appears to be a victory for the coven, the danger is far from over. With only two episodes remaining, a much darker force looms ahead.

As the coven continues their trek on the mysterious Road, it's not just the trials and infighting they have to deal with. Darker forces, including Death itself, are closing in on them, setting the stage for an even more intense showdown.

'Agatha All Along' Episode 7 takes care of The Salem Seven problem

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

Since the series premiere, The Salem Seven have posed a constant threat to Agatha and her coven. Their relentless pursuit finally comes to an end in this episode, thanks to Lilia Calderu’s brave sacrifice. Utilizing her powers, Lilia turns the tide during the trial, leading to The Salem Seven's defeat. However, her victory comes at a steep price—Lilia dies in the process, reminding viewers that even small triumphs can come with devastating losses.

Despite their win, the witches' journey is far from safe. If you think The Salem Seven were the real threat, you are wrong. There are much bigger powers at play after Rio is revealed as Death in the same episode.

What is Rio's ultimate plan in 'Agatha All Along'?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

Earlier in the season, Rio hinted that she had her plans, suggesting she wanted more bodies. With characters like Sharon, Alice, and now Lilia already dead, it’s clear Rio's goal is not just about getting rid of Agatha, but something much larger. In this episode, Billy also asks Agatha if Wanda Maximoff is really dead, and Agatha can’t give him a clear answer. Since Rio has the power to control life and death, it’s possible she could bring Wanda back — but whether she would come back as a friend or foe is still unclear. This potential twist could lead to an unexpected and exciting showdown in the final episodes. While The Salem Seven is no longer a problem, the witches' biggest challenge may still be coming. With Death lurking and questions about Wanda unresolved, the tension keeps rising as we approach the series' dramatic conclusion.

'Agatha All Along' trailer