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Paul Bettany’s Vision may have an emotional mission in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ after ‘VisionQuest’

An X post from a Marvel insider sets up the next chapter for Vision ahead of the ‘VisionQuest’ finale
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)
A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)

Vision (Paul Bettany) will be searching for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ according to Marvel insider MyTimeToShineHello. The insider made the claim on X on November 8, two days before the ‘VisionQuest’ finale airs on Disney+. The post states that Vision will appear in the film, searching for Wanda, which will place this reunion at the heart of his story. The post says nothing else about the plot, and Marvel Studios has not confirmed the information. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing the film, which will conclude the Multiverse Saga when it is released in cinemas on December 17, 2027, exactly one year after ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ on December 18.

Wanda has played a key role throughout Vision’s story. In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), she smashed the Mind Stone in his forehead to kill him. However, Thanos then reversed time and took the stone anyway. Then, Wanda created the Hex in Westview, New Jersey, in that loss and put a new Vision inside it in 2021’s ‘WandaVision.’ That version disappeared when she let the Hex collapse. The government agency S.W.O.R.D. had reconstructed the first Vision’s body as a plain white robot, and that version of Vision left Westview with his memories back. Wanda apparently dies in 2022’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ and the movie doesn’t show her body.

‘VisionQuest’ is the final chapter of the trilogy that began with ‘WandaVision’ in 2021 and was followed up by ‘Agatha All Along’ in 2024. The actor is executive producing the eight-episode Disney+ show that debuted in October, in which White Vision tries to reconnect with his memories and sense of self. Showrunner Terry Matalas told Empire that Vision is aware of exactly what has occurred regarding Wanda, joking that “he’s watched all the movies.” He revealed Scarlet Witch is not going to show up, so he’s cast James Spader as Ultron. Of note, Ultron built the body that became Vision in 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ and he hadn’t played the character in more than a decade. 

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Instagram | @visionquest)

Bettany first teased his involvement in ‘Secret Wars’ back in December 2025. “I think I’ve got some Avengers duties next year,” he told The Telegraph. Interestingly, Bettany has been involved with the franchise since 2008, voicing J.A.R.V.I.S. in ‘Iron Man.’ He also played alternate versions of Vision in ‘What If…?’ from 2021-2024. Vision has not appeared in a live-action Marvel film since ‘Infinity War’ in 2018, also directed by the Russo Brothers. ‘VisionQuest’s’ finale will air on Disney+ on Tuesday, November 10, at 9 pm ET.

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